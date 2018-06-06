REVEALED: Bizarre story behind Gympie explosion threat

BIG STINK: A feared gas leak emergency at Gympie's Australia Post mail centre in Bonnick Rd has had a smelly but safe resolution, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

A FEARED gas leak explosion at Gympie's Australia Post mail centre in Bonnick Rd has had a smelly but safe resolution, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Between 25 and 30 Australia Post workers were evacuated for more than two hours from the mail distribution centre in response to a strong and worrying smell.

The smell was "very similar” to the stenching agent added to LPG as a safety measure so any threat can be detected by smell, the QFES said.

"But it was a biohazard rather than an explosive chemical threat,” according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Gympie station officer Adrian Bond commended Australia Post staff on their caution and said firies were fooled too by a smell that turned out to be much more benign than explosive gas.

"Unless you eat it,” he might have added.

"I am quite impressed with their safety procedures,” he said.

"They did exactly the right thing.”

The drama began about 7.30am when staff detected the smell.

"We have equipment which can detect any flammable substance, but it kept telling us there was nothing flammable,” he said.

"We could smell it too and it was exactly like that of leaking LPG, so we were very concerned

"After we confirmed that there was no danger, we were able to investigate other potential sources of the smell

"It turned out to be some off cheese, or very strong cheese,” he said.

"Someone was apparently sending some very potent cheese through the mail.”

"The staff at the mail centre were 100 per cent correct,” he said.

Staff were back at work about 9.45am, Mr Bond said.

So what happened to the cheese?

"We left that to Australia Post. That's for their policies and procedures to sort out,” he said.