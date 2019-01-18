REVEALED: Biggest causes of delays on Gympie's train line

ON THE LINE: Train problems and slow passengers are among biggest causes of delays on the Gympie-Brisbane rail line.

HAVE you ever been frustrated by someone dawdling on public transport?

You might have good cause to be with slow passengers sitting behind train issues and "other” causes as the main reason for delays on the Gympie-Brisbane rail line.

Of 414 delays on the line over the past two years, Queensland Rail data reveals rolling stock problems accounted for 134 of them.

"Other” causes like storms (63 in total) narrowly inched out passengers (62) for second spot.

But owing to their unpredictable nature, of those 63 "other” delays, 51 happened in 2017.

Services are getting better between Gympie and Brisbane.

"Other” delays were also the cause of the longest waits, averaging 79 minutes that year.

Of the issues over which Queensland Rail had some control, safety and medical emergencies caused the longest delays at an average of 29 minutes per incident over the two years.

Signalling issues caused the second-longest wait times at a 21-minute average. And although public transport is a frequent target of rage, Gympie's is getting better.

Over the past year the number of delays on the Gympie-Brisbane train line has dropped 37 per cent, from 255 in 2017 to 159 last year.

The average time of delay also dropped, from a 23-minute average for all incidents down to 13.

The timing of the service was on the upswing too, with 93.5 per cent of trains arriving on time. That number was at 91.6 per cent in 2017.

"As part of this focus to improving on-time running, Queensland Rail is now in the process of modernising its signalling system between Brisbane and Gympie North and phasing out its older train units... and replacing them with newer trains to deliver greater reliability and on-time running for customers on these services,” QR general manager Nick King said.

The Gympie-Brisbane line is one of the longest trips on the network at 170km, travelled in about two hours and 52 minutes.