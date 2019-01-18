Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE LINE: Train problems and slow passengers are among biggest causes of delays on the Gympie-Brisbane rail line.
ON THE LINE: Train problems and slow passengers are among biggest causes of delays on the Gympie-Brisbane rail line. Craig Warhurst
News

REVEALED: Biggest causes of delays on Gympie's train line

scott kovacevic
by
18th Jan 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you ever been frustrated by someone dawdling on public transport?

You might have good cause to be with slow passengers sitting behind train issues and "other” causes as the main reason for delays on the Gympie-Brisbane rail line.

Of 414 delays on the line over the past two years, Queensland Rail data reveals rolling stock problems accounted for 134 of them.

"Other” causes like storms (63 in total) narrowly inched out passengers (62) for second spot.

But owing to their unpredictable nature, of those 63 "other” delays, 51 happened in 2017.

Services are getting better between Gympie and Brisbane.
Services are getting better between Gympie and Brisbane. Don Stephens

"Other” delays were also the cause of the longest waits, averaging 79 minutes that year.

Of the issues over which Queensland Rail had some control, safety and medical emergencies caused the longest delays at an average of 29 minutes per incident over the two years.

Signalling issues caused the second-longest wait times at a 21-minute average. And although public transport is a frequent target of rage, Gympie's is getting better.

Over the past year the number of delays on the Gympie-Brisbane train line has dropped 37 per cent, from 255 in 2017 to 159 last year.

Queensland Rail.
Queensland Rail.

The average time of delay also dropped, from a 23-minute average for all incidents down to 13.

The timing of the service was on the upswing too, with 93.5 per cent of trains arriving on time. That number was at 91.6 per cent in 2017.

"As part of this focus to improving on-time running, Queensland Rail is now in the process of modernising its signalling system between Brisbane and Gympie North and phasing out its older train units... and replacing them with newer trains to deliver greater reliability and on-time running for customers on these services,” QR general manager Nick King said.

The Gympie-Brisbane line is one of the longest trips on the network at 170km, travelled in about two hours and 52 minutes.

gympie rail gympie railway station public transport queensland rail trains
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Owen calls for council to compensate for ruined Rattler

    premium_icon Owen calls for council to compensate for ruined Rattler

    Council News Ex-MVHR member says council should play fair as it would not be able to run without other Historical Society items.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:03 AM
    Sign on with one of these 6 great clubs in Gympie this year

    Sign on with one of these 6 great clubs in Gympie this year

    News Check out the advantages to joining one of these great clubs.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Govt releases the report all boaties need to read

    premium_icon Govt releases the report all boaties need to read

    News Management flaws, but recreational mariners 'their own worst enemy'

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Where this heat has the fish biting

    premium_icon Where this heat has the fish biting

    News Offshore conditions to improve this weekend.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM