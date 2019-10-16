REVEALED: Best place to work in Gympie

WITH flexible working hours, a level-playing field for all staff and regular wage increases above the award rate, it's no wonder Mark Grogan's company Productivity, which delivers IT solutions, won the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Workplace of Choice award on Saturday night.

"In terms of workplace of choice, our staff come first and foremost. We know that looking after them, they in turn look after our customers,” Mr Grogan said.

"Excluding the company directors, the staff wage growth year-on-year has been over 10 per cent to their base salary as a straight black and white increase.

"Our success is managed by what they bring to the business and we believe they should be rewarded for this.

"I would suggest that our success as Workplace of Choice is measured by our staff satisfaction and retention.”

Mr Grogan is pleased their efforts have gained recognition.

"So proud to have received this award. Congratulations to Laurel Place for being runners-up and also to the other finalists,” he said.

CHOICE: Mark and Saasha Grogan, Jamiee Pamenter and Helena Davey from Productivity, accept the award for Workplace of Choice at the Chamber of Commerce Awards on Saturday night. Scott Kovacevic

WORKPLACE OF CHOICE FINALISTS:

Productivity - Winners

Laurel Place - Runners-up

The Real Body Movement

Hair Review