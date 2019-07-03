REVEALED: Amount of drivers booked by Hwy-Monkland St camera

MORE than 200 drivers per week have been booked by the newly-installed red light camera on the Bruce Highway-Monkland St intersection since it was installed last September.

The Queensland Police Service released statistics tallied by the camera between September 1 last year and April 30 this year, while the Department of Transport and Main Roads have clarified why the amber lights last just four seconds at the intersection.

The QPS data showed some 6,544 speeding notices have been issued to drivers on top of a further 331 red light notices, meaning approximately 859 motorists have been slapped with fines for either offence per month over the eight month span.

A total of 1,896,264 vehicles have been monitored by the camera in that time, according to the data, meaning just 0.36 per cent have been recorded on the wrong side of the law.

"The camera at the intersection of Wickham Street and Monkland Street in Gympie is a combined red light with speed camera system,” a QPS spokesperson said.

"Combined red light and speed camera technology aims to deter drivers from speeding or disobeying red light signals, as both behaviours are known contributors to road crashes.”

The spokesperson clarified the camera began operating on September 24.

A TMR spokesperson added the northbound camera had been commissioned on May 22, while the southbound lane has had an existing red light camera for "at least 10 years”.

The spokesperson said the duration of yellow lights at the intersection were justified according to traffic management guides.

"The Bruce Highway and Monkland Street intersection is set to an amber time of four seconds as determined by the Austroads Guide to Traffic Management,” they said.

"Signal phases are set with consideration of speed limit, the slope (or) gradient of intersection approaches and, vehicle types and volumes.

"Red light cameras are programmed to activate when a vehicle crosses the solid white stop line after the traffic light turns red.

"These cameras activate only if a vehicle fails to stop at a red light.”

Red light camera at Bruce Highway (Wickham St) and Monkland St intersection - since September 24 2018

Speeding notices - 6,544

Red light notices - 331

Total cars recorded - 1,896,264