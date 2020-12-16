REVEALED: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again

Dominic Fox, 36, is accused of traumatising multiple victims as he pretended to be a police officer and aggressively detain people over a three year span, starting in Brisbane. - Photo supplies Instagram oceantek—dynamics

Dominic Fox, 36, is accused of traumatising multiple victims as he pretended to be a police officer and aggressively detain people over a three year span, starting in Brisbane. - Photo supplies Instagram oceantek—dynamics

A MAN who allegedly posed as a police officer and used fake weapons and a large german shepherd dressed as a police dog will spend Christmas behind bars.

READ MORE: ‘On your knees c--t’: Accused fake cop’s reign of terror

Dominic James-Torretto Fox, 36, has been remanded in custody until his next Gympie Magistrates Court appearance on January 25, next year, the court confirmed this morning.

Mr Fox’s last court appearance was on Monday morning.

Dominic Fox, 36, was charged with two counts of assuming designation or description of a police officer committed from 2017 to 2020, both Brisbane and Gympie.- Photo Supplied Instagram oceantek_dynamics

Mr Fox first appeared in court in late October, applying for bail on 27 offences including impersonating a police officer and deprivation of liberty.

Police allege Mr Fox had victims “traumatised” and in tears as he used fake police persona to aggressively detain people over a three year span starting in Brisbane in 2017.

Mr Fox’s alleged spree came to an end when police found “disturbing footage” on the phone of a 15-year-old boy who had been detained in Gympie by the “fake cop” alongside another 15-year-old, the court heard on that date.

Dominic Fox was denied bail this week after facing Gympie Magistrates Court accused of 27 charges including impersonating a police officer and deprivation of liberty.

They were two of 15 alleged victims.

Police alleged Mr Fox’s “worst offending” was caught on video with the body worn camera, which was shown as evidence on the October date.

The accused could be seen allegedly pulling over a group of people in Gympie, and “terrorising” them with his large dog, which appeared to be wearing a K9 unit vest and barking viciously.

Items seized by police investigating Dominic Fox included K9 unit gear, fake weapons, police and army paraphernalia. Fox is charged with impersonating police officers and returned soldiers.

“Get over here … I’m not f------ around,” Mr Fox was allegedly heard yelling at the victims.

“Get on your knees, c---.

“Shut the f--- up.”

Mr Fox’s 27 charges include two counts of assuming designation or description of a police officer, one count of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, 15 counts of deprivation of liberty, four counts of common assault, two counts of possessing restricted items and one count each of threatening violence and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused Mr Fox’s bail application and remanded him in custody, and the case was adjourned again for mention in January.

‘On your knees c**t’: Footage that brought down alleged fake cop