REVEALED: Accused fake cop to front Gympie court again
A MAN who allegedly posed as a police officer and used fake weapons and a large german shepherd dressed as a police dog will spend Christmas behind bars.
READ MORE: ‘On your knees c--t’: Accused fake cop’s reign of terror
Dominic James-Torretto Fox, 36, has been remanded in custody until his next Gympie Magistrates Court appearance on January 25, next year, the court confirmed this morning.
Mr Fox’s last court appearance was on Monday morning.
Mr Fox first appeared in court in late October, applying for bail on 27 offences including impersonating a police officer and deprivation of liberty.
Police allege Mr Fox had victims “traumatised” and in tears as he used fake police persona to aggressively detain people over a three year span starting in Brisbane in 2017.
Mr Fox’s alleged spree came to an end when police found “disturbing footage” on the phone of a 15-year-old boy who had been detained in Gympie by the “fake cop” alongside another 15-year-old, the court heard on that date.
They were two of 15 alleged victims.
Police alleged Mr Fox’s “worst offending” was caught on video with the body worn camera, which was shown as evidence on the October date.
The accused could be seen allegedly pulling over a group of people in Gympie, and “terrorising” them with his large dog, which appeared to be wearing a K9 unit vest and barking viciously.
“Get over here … I’m not f------ around,” Mr Fox was allegedly heard yelling at the victims.
“Get on your knees, c---.
“Shut the f--- up.”
Mr Fox’s 27 charges include two counts of assuming designation or description of a police officer, one count of falsely representing to be a returned soldier, 15 counts of deprivation of liberty, four counts of common assault, two counts of possessing restricted items and one count each of threatening violence and unlawfully possessing a weapon.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused Mr Fox’s bail application and remanded him in custody, and the case was adjourned again for mention in January.
‘On your knees c**t’: Footage that brought down alleged fake cop