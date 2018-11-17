REVEALED: 8 drink drivers in Gympie court this week

A COWARD punch victim who should not have driven in his quest for revenge and a drink driver caught twice in only 15 minutes were among eight alcohol affected motorists fined a total of $6300 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The biggest individual fine of the day was imposed on Gympie man Lindsay Austin Carter, who pleaded guilty to driving with the highest reading of the day, .216 per cent, recorded on August 28.

Carter, 62, was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 15 months, a penalty which magistrate Chris Callaghan said allowed for Carter having already been without his licence for three months since being booked.

Southside man Wade Richard Butler, 44, was fined $1200 and disqualified for a total of 30 months after he pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving, twice within an hour.

The court was told police saw Butler weaving on the Bruce Highway at River Tce and apprehended him in Exhibition Rd at 11.50pm on October 10.

His licence was suspended immediately after he blew .126 per cent.

But then, at 12.05am on October 11, only 15 minutes later, police watching his car noticed the lights come on and booked him again.

When formally tested at 1.19am, he was still .111 per cent.

Butler pleaded guilty to both counts of drink driving and one of driving under suspension.

Matthew Stephen Parry, 21 of Tin Can Bay pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Tozer St, with a reading of .18 per cent at 2am on October 28.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified for 10 months.

Mr Callaghan ordered no conviction be recorded on the basis of Parry's lack of previous offences.

Phillip Neil Corbet pleaded guilty to a reading of .14 per cent on November 4, after police found him at 6.50am, standing on the bonnet of his car at The Dawn, yelling at people in a house that they should, "tell me where your son is so I can punch him.”

Corbet, 42, of Southside, admitted driving from his brother's place, where he had been drinking.

Corbet's solicitor told the court Corbet had been at a hotel the previous evening, where he had been "coward punched” and then beaten by a number of people, one of whom was known to him.

"He suffered considerable head trauma as a result of the attack,” something which "no doubt contributed to poor decision making,” the solicitor said, tendering medical evidence.

Mr Callaghan fined Corbet $900 and disqualified him for six months with no conviction recorded.

Monkland woman Trudi-Ann May Bradow, 28, was fined $600 and disqualified for three months, with no conviction recorded, after she pleaded guilty to driving in Mellor St weith an alcohol reading of .128 per cent, just after midnight on October 18, while on a P licence and subject to a zero alcohol limit.

Luke Daniel Fowler, 30 of Cooloola Cove pleaded guilty to driving in Nautilus Dve, Cooloola Cove on October 5 with an alcohol reading of .099 per cent.

Mr Callaghan fined him $500 and disqualified him for two months, with no conviction recorded.

Jordan Sean Wynn and Sandra Robyn Breese were each fined $300 after pleading guilty to drink driving offences.

Wynn, 29, an interstate truck driver was disqualified for four months, a penalty which Mr Callaghan allowed for the "extreme inconvenience” Wynn would suffer after he was caught driving in Busby St, Amamoor on August 25 with a reading of .072 per cent, while on a P licence.

Breese, 45, of Southside, was disqualified for two months with no conviction recorded for being in charge of a vehicle being driven by a family member with a Learner's permit on on October 28.

Breese said her reading of .081 per cent was a result of miscalculation.

....

...

Drug drivers

A GREENS Creek drug driver, his licence suspended after being caught by police twice in two months, was in trouble again about a fortnight after that, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

Danny Adam Grant, 40, pleaded guilty to drug driving on June 1 in Brisbane Rd, July 16 in Cootharaba Rd and July 31 in McIntosh Creek Rd, where he was also booked for driving while suspended.

He was fined $1200, disqualified for a total of 27 months and warned he would go to jail if he breached the disqualification.

Yugo Charles Condon, 22, of North deep Creek, was fined $600 and disqualified for three months, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty to drug driving in an unregistered car with a defective front tyre.

The court was told Condon was intercepted by police at 10.30am at a Bruce Highway service station at Monkland on October 6, in charge of a car with registration which had expired two days earlier.

Rebecca Alice Woods, 36 of Bongaree, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month after she pleaded guilty to driving on the Bruce Highway at Kybong with meth amphetamine in her saliva on August 25.

Lisa Marie Barnacle, 29, of Gympie was also fined $300 for driving in River Rd on August 24 with marijuana in her system. She was disqualified for three months.

Adam Mark Phillips , 28 of The Dawn, was also fined $300 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving in Mellor St on July 20 with meth amphetamine in his saliva.

Victory Heights woman Rebecca Rose Finn, 27, was fined $300 and disqualified for one month for driving with meth and marijuana in her blood while driving in Hart St, Blackbutt on October 3.

Tara Leigh Michelle Thompson, 26, of Southside was fined $250 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, after she pleaded guilty to driving on July 1 in Barton Rd with meth in his saliva.

And Yandina woman Emma Basic, 39, was fined $200 and disqualified for one month for driving on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga on August 22, with marijuana in her system.

...

...

Magistrate restates short sentence

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan has been forced to re-sentence a Southside woman, who admitted to deliberately injuring police in a "bizarre” and violent incident on October 24.

Jessica Potts, 24, pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting police, after calling them to demand protection from apparently imaginary armed assailants.

She pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting police during the "bizarre” incident which followed.

The court was told she had deliberately attacked and injured a policeman by kicking him twice in the groin.

Mr Callaghan placed her on probation, an order which required her to live in Queensland.

But on Thursday, police told Mr Callaghan his three-day-old probation order would not work because Potts was already subject to an interstate order requiring her to live in New South Wales.

"Your behaviour was quite bizarre and obviously influenced by some substance or other," Mr Callaghan told Potts on Monday, adding that higher courts had ruled that intoxication was no excuse.

"The police were there to help you and you in fact rang and invited them there," he said.

He placed Potts on 12 months probation with therapeutic drug testing and no conviction recorded.

But on Thursday he re-sentenced her to a $600 fine, again with no conviction recorded.

"You called police, acting under some illusion that people with knives were attacking you,” he said.

"You were very erratic and struggled with police.

"You kicked a police officer in the groin twice.

"This seems to be behaviour well out of character for you, because you have no previous convictions,” he said, adding that it was unfortunate the Queensland probation office "had not sought to transfer the probation interstate.”