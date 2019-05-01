REVEALED: Staggering number of locals struggling to pay rent

STRUGGLE STREET: Almost 6000 households are struggling to pay their rent across the Wide Bay.

A STAGGERING number of families are struggling to pay their rent across the Wide Bay with new figures showing the electorate is ranked 12th nationally for "worst electorates for rental stress."

The figures released today by Everybody's Home shows 5979 households in the Wide Bay suffer from rental stress, with 39 percent of renters living in housing stress.

The Wide Bay encompasses Maryborough, Noosa, all of Fraser Island, Gympie and inland areas extending west of Murgon.

The analysis by researchers from University of NSW for the Everybody's Home campaign shows that rental stress is being concentrated in outer suburban and regional seats, which are seen as traditionally affordable areas.

National Everybody's Home campaign spokeswoman, Kate Colvin, said the analysis busts the myth that housing affordability is an issue only in inner Sydney and Melbourne.

"The data shows that housing affordability is just not an inner city phenomenon experienced by millenials. In fact the traditionally affordable areas of Western Sydney, and regional NSW and Queensland have more renters doing it tough than anywhere else in the country," Ms Colvin said.

"While rents in inner city seats in Sydney (ranked 137), Melbourne (ranked 117), Brisbane (ranked 115) are high, the comparatively higher incomes of inner city renters allow them to better absorb housing costs."

The Longman electorate is ranked 11th with 40 percent of renters living in housing stress and 7352 households are in rental stress.

Ms Colvin said the narrow focus on real estate prices means that almost 811,000 Australian households in rental stress are being forgotten by governments at all levels.

"Housing is the single biggest cost of living item for almost every Australian household. This election we need all parties to announce real policies that show they're taking the issue seriously," she said.