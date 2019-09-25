REVEALED: 5 top reasons people present at Gympie Hospital

COMMON SIGHT: Head injuries were among the top five most commonly reported presentations at Gympie Hospital's emergency department last month.

MINOR head injuries are one of the main reasons people go to Gympie's Emergency Department, new data reveals.

Statistics released by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service gave a snapshot of health issues in the region this week.

The data outlined the most common diagnoses of presentations to the Gympie Hospital's emergency department throughout August.

Viruses topped the list - upper respiratory tract infections, followed by viral infections and viral gastroenteritis.

Pneumonia was the fourth most common diagnosis, and minor head injuries finished out the top five.

Chest pain (cardiac and general), lower limb cellulitis, gastroenteritis and ankle sprains rounded out the 10 most common diagnoses.

SCHHS acting director for emergency medicine Dr Dan Bitmead said in August 2019,t there was a 20 per cent increase in presentations to the Gympie Emergency Department when compared to the same month last year.

"Despite this, the median wait time for treatment was just 25 minutes and this is testament to our highly skilled staff who continued to provide excellent care to our community,” he said.

There was also a 60 per cent increase in category one presentations (the sickest patients) in August 2019 compared to the same month last year, all of whom were seen within recommended times.

"Despite this increase, viral illnesses continued to top the list of patient presentations to Gympie Hospital's Emergency Department,” he said.

"It is also worth noting that between August 1, 2019, and August 3, 2019, 70 per cent of the patients who presented to emergency departments across SCHHS did not need to be admitted to hospital (9954 patients not admitted to hospital).”

The data aligns with the Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service, which also reported viral infections as the most common diagnosis of ED presentations.