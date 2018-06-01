REVEALED: 5 corner stores hit the Gympie region market

Delia Russell, Nadine Edmunds and Bruce Russell at the Jone Hill store. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

1. WIDGEE STORE

Price: $395,000+SAV

Widgee General Store's new owners Karen and Peter Alexander (left) with Kaye and Jasmine Godbee. Photo Contributed Contributed

THIS thriving business is the heart and soul of the Widgee community.

Just 20 minutes to the west of Gympie, the well-established store is an ideal family operation that has grocery, takeaway food, liquor, fuel and Australia Post outlets.

It claims the best home made burgers, pizzas and fish and chips in the region, which can be taken away or enjoyed at the 30 seater diner.

Currently run by the owners with one full time employee and two junior staff members, the business has the potential for family nights and open BYO pizza and beer nights.

The Widgee General store is up for sale. Contributed

Summary:

. Home of the monthly Widgee Markets

. Excellent lease in place (3x3 with option of another 3 years)

. Ample Parking, main road frontage with lots of traffic

. 3 x 9,200L of fuel (bowsers owned outright)

. Modern and well maintained fit out

2. JONES HILL STORE

THE iconic Jones Hill Store, that is the one commercial stop on the gateway to the Mary Valley, is on the market.

Run by husband and wife team Bruce and Delia Russell for 25 years, the store has been heavily refurbished over the years and now includes a substantial fuel outlet and a semi-detached liquor shop.

Friendly service and convenience in an ideal location, this recently listed freehold shop and business in suburbia has no competition in the immediate area and boasts impressive turnover and net profit.

With great exposure on a major road, The future growth potential of this business is assured.

The business is listed for sale via Professionals Gympie.

3. ROSS CREEK STORE

Price: $590,000

BIG BUSINESS: Ross Creek Store was voted to have the best pies in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region. Contributed

MINI-GOLF club in one hand and award-winning pie in the other - this could be you as the new owner of Ross Creek Store at Goomboorian.

Along with fuel, hardware, bait and groceries, the famous Ross Creek Store on Rainbow Beach Rd also offers a free overnight rest area for travellers which fills up most nights.

A covered outdoors eating area with swings, slides and a boat for children to play on is also a draw card.

A small three-bedroom house is attached to the business, including a private car port, as well as a chicken coop with 60 free range chickens.

Without a doubt this is an ultimate lifestyle business with residence being sold freehold.

4. FORMER MURPHY'S STORE

Price: $165,000

Neil Fitzpatrick, owner of Murphy's Convenience Store, will be closing the doors on the store next Wednesday for the last time after 23 years. Donna Jones

STEEPED in Gympie's history, the quaint little building that has been a convenience store for almost a century at the top of Caledonian Hill is for sale for an amazing $165,000.

Murphy's corner store closed in January of this year, owner and occupier Neil Fitzpatrick devastated to have to do so after running the store for 23 years.

Life as a corner store could be revived, with prospective buyers now having a chance to own this piece of Gympie history as a freehold building offered for immediate occupation.

Neil Fitzpatrick, owner of Murphy's Convenience Store, will be closing the doors on the store next Wednesday for the last time after 23 years. Donna Jones

"A prominent location offers you the opportunity to establish your business here, just a short stroll to the CBD,” the sale pitch reads.

"A spacious shop front, combined with a kitchen, coldroom and two rear rooms provides a host of possibilities.

"A rare find, this solid building is ready for you to move straight into and start your new venture.”

The property is being marketed by Rob Nimmo at Laguna Real Estate phone 5482 5122.

5. FORMER CRESCENT RD STORE

THE site of the successful Crescent Rd Groceries & Food Store that has been sitting vacant for years is for sale.

Located in a high traffic position, this could be reinstated as a corner store, or has the potential to be converted to offices, a warehouse, or a huge shop front.

Sitting on a 1442m2 block, with excellent access and parking, the property features upstairs accommodation and dual road frontage.

Summary:

1442m2 block, with excellent access and parking.

7 + off street car parking, loading dock

Storage rooms, an office, kitchenette, restroom

Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living areas, front sunroom

