REVEALED: 5 big Gympie projects waiting for the final tick

A number of major Gympie developments are in the pipeline for possible approval in the new year.

THE year that was is almost over, and won’t there be plenty of people happy when that happens. The new year could herald some exciting changes across the Gympie region.

Here are five developments waiting in the wings for the tick of approval from Gympie Regional Council. Some of them will be game changers in the standard of service and facility they provide.

108-bed Aged Care Centre

This four-storey centre proposed near the Gympie Hospital has been touted by its developers as a “landmark” project for the region.

Plans for a 4-storey, 108 bed aged care facility at Gympie near the hospital.

Along with serviced guest rooms, the centre would also boast a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge, dining and activity room on each level.

However it must first overcome a significant hurdle in parking, with multiple submissions to the council about the centre flagging concerns about its impact on an already overloaded road network around the hospital.

Southside store overhaul

THE longstanding Southside Store on Exhibition Rd is in line for a major facelift.

Developer Cylinder Cove wants to tear down the “outdated” 30-year-old shop and replace it with a new service station.

The owners of the longstanding Southside Store want to give it a major facelift.

Particular concerns with the existing building include the lack of parking spaces and a refuelling area within the main road reserve.

Kilkivan camping expansion

KILKIVAN’S 39-year-old home for camping has unveiled plans to become a tourist hot spot in the region by doubling its capacity.

Kilkivan Bush Camping wants to double its capacity.

Kilkivan Bush Camping, on Rossmore Rd, unveiled plans this year to allow up to 200 campsites on its 7.6ha property.

RVs are expected to account for a significant amount of the new campers.

St Patrick’s College to be finished

The final piece of the St Patrick’s College puzzle could be delivered soon in the form of a new administration building across the street from the main complex.

The proposed new St Patrick’s College administration building.

The school wants to remove the two existing buildings on Bligh St, near its sports oval.

It would not have any impact on staff or student numbers but will add more than a dozen new parking spaces to alleviate stress on the surrounding roads.

Southside aged care

Health care is expected to be one of the region’s growth industries thanks to our ageing population, and Kirkbride Architects want to help make it happen.

Plans for a proposed 100-bed aged care centre at the Southside.

The South Australian developers have pitched a 100-bed aged care centre on 1.2ha of land at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads.

The single-storey centre would include 40 parking spaces. A men’s shed was also part of the original plans put forward to the council for approval.

