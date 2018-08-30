REVEALED: 43 finalists in 2018 Gympie business awards

HERE are the finalists in each category for the 2018 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Award winners will be announced at a gala evening in the Gympie Civic Centre on September 8.

EDUCATOR

Cooloola Christian College

Cooloola Christian College contributed

At Cooloola Christian College we believe in our students and aim to provide excellence in education for children from the age of 15 months to Year 12.

We strive to help each and every child achieve success across a range of learning experiences; whether that be a sporting endeavour, cultural pursuit, seeking outstanding academic success or learning to serve others.

We believe in every child - let us support your child to be anything.

Victory College

Victory College contributed

Victory College is an independent co-educational school for Kindy to Year 12 in Gympie, Queensland. Located on 26 scenic acres, the College was founded in 1980 by Victory Church.

The College features modern, state of the art facilities including; a hospitality centre (opened September 2017), a music lab with a recording studio and an equestrian centre - the only one of its kind in Gympie.

At Victory College, we focus on guiding students to develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that enable them to become constructive and active members of the community. Valuable life skills are instilled in all students; respecting diversity, developing tolerance and empathy, being respectful in relationships and the importance of caring for and serving others. It is within this quality-learning environment that our students are prepared for life beyond school.

Victory College is not just a school but also a community; a safe place where our caring staff assist students in unlocking their potential.

Gympie South State Primary School

Gympie State High School

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey Anna-Riitta Ovaska

Gympie State High School is Queensland's oldest state secondary school and boasts a proud history of academic, cultural, sporting and community excellence. The school stands on the hill overlooking the Gympie Regional Aquatic and Recreation Centre in a revitalised precinct bounded by Cootharaba and Everson Roads. While the school has evolved throughout its history it has remained true to its vision of a learning community where positive relationships are the foundation for achievement of everyone's personal best in all aspects of school life.

Our students have the opportunity to take advantage of an extensive range of subjects which are regularly being adapted to reflect dynamic 21st Century career pathways.

This diversity spans academic pursuits, university partnerships, vocational certificate courses and school based apprenticeships and traineeships. Gympie SHS provides a range of innovative curriculum including programs in STEM, The Online College of Coding, RISE - Rural Industries Program of Excellence, Centurions - Sports' Excellence, and Marine and Aquatic Practices. We also have a long and proud tradition in music instruction and performance, which is reflected in the school being a Music School of Excellence.

Gympie has provided quality education for generations of Gympie families and our curriculum offerings, celebration of diversity and focus on the individual will see that tradition of success continue well into the future.

NOT FOR PROFIT

Jobmatch

Jobmatch Employment has been assisting people with barriers to employment in the Gympie region for more than 25 years having grown from a staff of four in 1992 to be the largest and most successful disability placement agency in the Gympie region.

Currently Jobmatch employs 33 staff with 24 of these being specially trained staff to work with employers and jobseekers to provide support to over 400 jobseekers.

This team is backed up by experienced administrative support staff, ensuring all of the hassle from employing new staff is removed.

Jobmatch Employment has recently further expanded undertaking productivity and support assessments across Australia as well as developing our Registered Training Organisation which will be offering certified and skills based training to all sections of our Community.

Hope Reins

Kylie Read with farm dog Jemma who plays an important role in settling many people suffering from emotional problems.

At Hope Reins, we rescue horses in need and offer them a safe and loving home.

But what we do goes much further than that. We also use our horses to work with people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

We facilitate that quiet, beautiful connection between horse and human, to help make our people (and our horses) feel whole again, as well as loved, connected, worthwhile and accepted.

Hope Reins is a not-for-profit organisation and all our programs are free.

We receive no government funding and are solely donor funded.

Bravo

Bravo Jessica Benton

Bravo Disability Support Network Inc (Bravo) works with individuals and families to plan and implement flexible, individualised options for natural and funded supports.

Bravo's skilled Team brings hope, passion and flexibility.

Bravo remains individual and family driven, provides strong governance, continuity of service, recruits and train passionate Team Members and has a proactive approach to business.

Bravo is a recognised registered charity and is currently expanding to fulfil unmet needs in the community.

Bravo is also a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Registered Provider.

Roadcraft

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin. Tom Daunt

Roadcraft's mission is to prevent road trauma by providing effective road safety education to road users of all ages. All staff and our management committee are passionate about this mission and strive to achieve positive learning outcomes for every course participant.

The Roadcraft facility is the envy of other regions, and is something locals can be very proud of. But an outstanding training facility only translates into outstanding training when combined with professional, passionate people and effective curriculum.

Roadcraft ticks all the boxes offering safe, low-risk, defensive driver education and road safety courses to primary children, novice and experienced drivers, 4WDers and Caravaners.

The contract to provide all driver training for the whole of Queensland Ambulance Service delivers outstanding education that helps keep the Queensland public safe in emergency situations, but also provides local employment opportunities and significant injection into the Gympie economy.

Roadcraft is well known for its generosity with giving back to the community by supporting many worthy organisations.

Roadcraft is proud to call Gympie home.

WORK PLACE OF CHOICE

Next Generation Electrix

Next Generation Electrix contributed

NGE is a local family owned and operated business employing experienced and fully qualified and licensed electricians to provide a range of electrical services from residential to commercial and industrial throughout Gympie and the greater region.

NGE provides client support along with practical and functional solutions to electrical projects and completing these projects in a timely manner.

Industrial electrical work is wide and varied.

The highly experienced staff at NGE are available to ensure your business equipment is professionally maintained and compliant, therefore reducing costly downtime.

agents2go

agents2go contributed

agents2go is an independently owned and operated real estate agency, that for almost 4 years has specialised in the selling and buying all manner of property in the 4570 postcode.

agents2go believe that to be good at something you need to be passionate about it.

agents2go commenced operations on September 1, 2014 from a home-based office of 60m2, 2 desks, 1 printer, 2 filing drawers, 2 business owners and a part-time subcontracting bookkeeper.

agents2go was developed and formatted every step of the way from the ground up to create a uniquely specialised brand of real-estate sales agency.

Today the agency operates from a highly visible 180m2 of office space in the main Street of Gympie with 9 desks, 1 massive 'start of the art printer', 11 filing draws, 3 fulltime staff,2 business owners and a full time sub-contracting bookkeeper.

When selling a property agents2go are dealing with one of the most valuable assets a person can own, and this is a responsibility taken very seriously. Through recognising the clients are all as unique as the properties they represent, this makes for an interesting challenge.

"Working in real estate is more than just selling homes... it's about people, dreams and opportunities.”

River Dental

Dr Tim Topalov of River Dental. Scott Kovacevic

In 1989, Dr Maher and Dr Topalov settled in Gympie.

Together they purchased an existing dental practice, initially sharing rooms with Excelsior Medial Centre.

As time passed their need for expansion was apparent and in 1995 designed and built their own ultramodern premises located at 33 Excelsior Road.

Since then they haven't looked back and are now proud to employ a caring and dedicated team of 3 Dentists, 1 Hygienist, 5 Dental Assistants and 4 Administration staff.

The River Dental team has always been united in being passionate about bettering their personalised service along with strong philosophy of helping patients choose the best treatment option that suits that person's own needs and circumstances.

River Dental - looking after our community.

TOURISM AWARD

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

The Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. Tobi Loftus

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival was first held in May 2017, in times of severe drought and depression. A way of bringing some fun and community spirit whilst trying to stem the tides of what Mother Nature was handing out.

22 years later, we find our community again in the grips of a long-suffering drought, with many of our farming families leaving behind the lives they have known for many years and through necessity moving onto greener pastures, hopefully.

Our festival promotes community engagement throughout the year by hosting various events, to provide social engagement and release from their hard-working days.

We are currently creating a calendar of Twilight Community Markets, Movies and fun days and in association with our other local community groups, help keep this engagement active, in the hopes of producing a more resilient, happy and motivated community.

For a fun filled day of everything pumpkin, the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is a must do on everyone's calendar. Over 200 market stalls, pumpkin foods to suit all tastes, competitions - all based around the humble pumpkin and loads of attractions all day long, our festival has something for all ages and it's a free entry event.

Get into to your pumpkin gear and get amongst all the fun the last Sunday in May in Goomeri....

Cooloola Berries

Cooloola Berries Kay Lewis amd Kim Lewis. Renee Albrecht

A Quality Farming Family Sharing The Passion For Farming Jason's passion for strawberry farming spans three generations. Despite the economic challenges of strawberry farming Jason was undaunted.

The family began building on the earlier success of selling premium strawberry varieties at local farmers markets. In 2007, Jason purchased a 10 acre rose farm in

Wolvi.

His wife Kim, supported the development of the family business. The farming spirit underpins their success, with the children directly involved in planting, harvesting and selling farm produce.

Jason's passing for growing the best produce is stronger than ever.

Jason and Kim were inspired by regions farming history and the beautiful surroundings.

The farm's close proximity to the Fraser and Sunshine Coasts offered many business opportunities.

One of the greatest achievements has been opening the gates of the family farm, sharing the romance of picking sweet, ripe, delicious fruit.

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides Tanya Easterby

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides is thrilled to be nominated for the 2018 Business Awards, Tourism.

We've had an another amazing year, welcoming guests from all over Australia and the world for beach rides, country rides, sitting under the full moon, swimming in the ocean, romantic picnics, glamping from the top of Mt Goomboorian and many, many proposals and special birthdays, anniversaries and much more.

We've been mustering and guiding guests through the art of campdrafting - our guests all reckon it's addictive and has been the most amazing experience.

Our trips with Globetrotting will continue into 2019.

RBHR is proud to support so many local charities through donations - and just helping out.

It's also been wonderful to connect with so many through television features, articles, famils and many repeats guests who just love coming back for more.

In October 2017, Tourism Australia's social media team launched a campaign aimed at young holiday makers.

It was published both digitally and in print in a number of major publications.

It was titled "16 amazing jobs that actually exist in Australia".

Of all the Tourism businesses and operators in Queensland, only one business was mentioned by name.

Rainbow Beach Horse Riders.

Furthermore, the only other location in Queensland even mentioned, was the world famous Great Barrier Reef.

Quite an impressive effort for a small business that was only started 5 years ago. We are very proud to share our region

Amamoor Lodge

Amamoor Lodge

Boutique accommodation, pop-up restaurant, weddings and events.

Amamoor Lodge is not just for tourists wanting a peaceful stay in the Mary Valley; it is also a perfect place for a night or two of quiet time, somewhere for a group get-away, or for locals and visitors wanting special meals.

In addition to accommodation for up to 16 adults, Amamoor Lodge can hold weddings and private functions and can cater for both accommodation and other guests.

Accommodation is either in three 4 1/2 star B&B rooms in the Lodge itself, or in the five self-catering studio rooms. All rooms have their own bathroom, TV, A/C, fridge and tea/coffee making facilities and the studios each have a kitchenette. Shared facilities include a swimming pool, gas BBQ, native gardens and 50 acres to explore.

While specialising in intimate groups of 10 to 30, Amamoor Lodge can also host events for up to 150 and have on site parking for 50 vehicles. Weddings and other events can be catered by Amamoor Lodge or other licensed caters with preference given to those that use local produce and suppliers. Malcolm thinks it is easy to provide interesting and tasty food because of the abundance of local produce sourced from Mary Valley, Gympie Region and Sunshine Coast. This focus on local and fresh earned Amamoor lodge their Snail of Approval from Slow Food Noosa.

For local diners, Amamoor Lodge hosts periodic Lazy Sunday Lunches, each is a themed meal of four courses. This winter, Fireside Fridays under the banner of Chesters at Amamoor Lodge, were introduced offering a two or three course meal by the fire-side. Bookings are a must for all meals.

BUSINESS INNOVATION

Soma Soma

Tapas nights at SoMa SoMa contributed

SoMa SoMa started with the purchase of a great old Gympie building and a renovation project for John O'Brien and Dr Sandra Phoenix to indulge their boho, industrial, luxe design aesthetic to create a destination for local farm fresh, authentic breakfasts, lunches and amazing baked goodies all cooked in house by chefs Jess, Jared and John.

The awesome SoMa SoMa food is accompanied by high vibe hospitality with a soundtrack of deep house, minimal tech, UK drum & bass and the occasional punctuation of chill psy.

Our staff are a collection of experts in their fields of human behaviour, coffee extraction and sconeology.

We source produce from the local region and choose quality over price, from our Forage Farm earthed out eggs, organic veges from Cooloola Eco Farm and Gingers Farm Fresh Fruit & Veg, Flying West specialty coffee roasted in Doonan and wine from Moffatdale Ridge regional winery and on Friday nights Chefs choice Tapas.

The luxe life temple features beautiful Red Phoenix Emporium jewellery, bespoke homewares and gifts and a selection of local artists hand crafted delights.

At SoMa SoMa it is our belief that cafes and other businesses and organisations play their part in creating a town that has high liveability, desirability and of course, very drinkable coffee. Building a beautiful community one latte at a time.

Our ongoing gratitude to the wonderful folk of Gympie. Ciao, Ciao ... Sandra & John

Aesthete Film and Photography

Smart Sinks

Gympie entrepreneurs Craig and Leslie Hanson of Smart Sink. Mark Calleja

Smart Sinks was launched in 2014 with a solution to a problem that now gives its owner back control, convenience and money saving by installing a Smart Sinks Bench mounted unit into their business premises. The problem was witnessed by Inventor Craig Hanson from his long experience as a business owner in Cabinetmaker and Registered Builder specialising in Dental Fit outs and he decided that he could make an easy to use, ergonomic, environmentally friendly solution - Smart Sinks has arrived in the market place.

Smart Sinks developed the bench mounted unit which can now be fitted into a wheelie bin with a few extra bits and we have a product that will enhance the tool kit for those businesses that need to remove solids from waste water. The Smart Sinks Wheelie Bin also gives the owner not only the ability to remove solids but also recycles water to wash tools of trade for concreters, plasters, tilers, soil testers and the list is constantly growing. In this day and age Environment and recycling are very important qualities to have within a business and Smart Sinks provide both of these with their Smart Sinks range of products. We are proud to be a local business of the Gympie region, who covers Australia and has the world in its sights and also very proud to be #100facesqld #QldSmallbiz

Our products are proudly being used in Queensland Health Dental Labs, CQ University Labs, Tafe Queensland and in private dental practices and the wheelie bin model by HVAC, Main Brace Constructions and TDM Special Projects. It has approval from Queensland Urban Utilities, Unity Water, Sydney Water, SA Water and WA Water Corporation with NT, Victoria and Tasmania next on the list as a pre-treatment device.

Gympie Podiatry

Amy at Gympie Podiatry contributed

Gympie Podiatry is a newly established, modern Podiatry clinic which opened on February 12, 2018 from within Excelsior Medical Centre in Southside, Gympie.

Founded and run by sole Podiatrist, Amy Langley, Gympie Podiatry offers appointments five days a week, Monday to Friday in a clean and crisp clinical environment with plenty of off-street parking right at the door.

Amy completed her studies (Bachelor of Applied Science, Podiatry) at the University of Western Sydney in 2008, donned her cap and gown in 2009 and has been working as a Podiatrist ever since, bar a bit of a stint in 2013 on remote cattle stations in QLD and the NT where she galloped around on horses for 10 or so hours a day as a station hand (and loved it!).

Amy's work history is varied, she has spent time working privately in Sydney, Brisbane and North Queensland, she has also spent some time at Liverpool Hospital in the High Risk Foot Clinic, and most recently as the Professional Lead for Podiatry at Townsville Hospital and Health Service (Queensland Health). This included some fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) work to remote Palm Island where she treated highly complex cases in a multidisciplinary specialist team.

Amy's focus area over the past few years has been preventative care for those with chronic conditions, with a special interest in preventing foot related hospital admissions as a result of diabetic foot disease, however she also enjoys assessing and providing education on foot and ankle biomechanics and how to improve and preserve joint function. Amy has also been involved in multidisciplinary research during her time at Queensland Health as Podiatry Professional Lead and is always refreshing and updating her knowledge, making her an evidence based, best practice Podiatrist.

Amy is thrilled to be a finalist in this years 2018 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and looks forward to a long and successful business relationship with the Gympie region.

MARKETING

Cooloola Christian College

Cooloola Christian College contributed

Aesthete Film and Photography

A Beautiful You

A Beautiful You contributed

It has been a secret ambition of mine for a few years now to provide a quality, professional range of haircare products that speak to my guests and consumers for more than just how it makes their hair look and feel. As with everything I do in my salon, I wanted something special and something different, and finally, we have a scientifically developed a product we are very proud of.

Lady Boss Haircare is a high quality, boutique range of care and styling products, full of heart and soul, which are 100% Vegan, Australian Made and Cruelty Free with Certified Organic Ingredients free from Sulphates and Parabens, packaged in recycled plastic.

I am also on a mission to become a totally green salon with zero waste. There are approximately 2 million kilos of waste dumped each year from hair salons Australia-wide, however, the current salon recycling programs in Australia are not available in the Gympie region, so I needed to be able to step up and take responsibility myself. I am super passionate about reducing the amount of waste, not only in my salon but in all salons and households alike.

This is why I am also offering a refillable option for Lady Boss Haircare. Guests can purchase their shampoo and conditioner once, then return the empty product bottles to the salon, where we will refill them at a less of the cost and, most importantly, reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfill.

I am also taking this one step further, and opening the doors of my salon to become a drop off point for anyone wanting to make a real difference. I will collect all empty haircare or cosmetic bottles and containers and send them off to be recycled and repurposed.

I am extremely proud of this program and the difference we can make.

So please, join me on this exciting journey that is Lady Boss Haircare and my "War On Waste"

We're ready to make a difference, one bottle of shampoo at a time!

A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio

75 Mary Street, Gympie

07 5481 2763

www.beautifulyoustudio.

SMALL BUSINESS

Velmec

Paul Vella from Velmec Motors and a surprise passenger they found under the bonnet. Contributed

Established in 2001, Velmec Automotive since then has blossomed into the business it is today.

Velmec Automotive offers a wide range of mechanical services, including log book services, clutch replacements, timing belts, brake repairs, EFI diagnostics, courtesy pick up and drop off and everything else in between.

Known for their outstanding customer service, customers leave knowing how and why their money has been spent and kept updated if further work is required whilst working on the vehicle.

Offering new car log book servicing without voiding the warranty, gives the community an alternative to Dealerships and having to travel to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane.

With close to 160 years of combined experience the Velmec Automotive team is a wealth of knowledge.

A fully equipped workshop, up-to-date scan tools, a team of qualified technicians who work together as one and the outstanding customer service formulates this award winning team.

Paul and Sue would like to thank their team and their loyal following of customers for making their business what it is today.

Aesthete Film and Photography

Hamilton

Hamilton contributed

Oakvale Homes

The Oakvale Homes team contributed

Oakvale Homes is a local family run business who have been building solid custom homes in the Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay region for over 25 years.

In November 2015, Kurt Hansen and his wife Sharon moved back from Mt Isa with their 3 boys to work in the business, they then took over Oakvale in July 2017, making Oakvale a second-generation building company.

With a strong focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Oakvale Homes strives to make each build a stress free experience. Keeping it local is also very important to the Oakvale team, using local trades and suppliers where possible and being an employer of choice is our highest priority.

We are passionate about our local community and love working with other like-minded business owners to help to create growth and stability in our region.

We love what we do and believe that it shows in the homes that we create to suit our individual customer needs.

Along with quality home builds, Oakvale are also your local Southern Cross Sheds supplier. If you're not in the market for a home, come in and see the friendly team for your new shed.

"Let our family, build your family home"

NEW BUSINESS

Branch and Blossom

Jan Jones of Branch and Blossom Bambi Gosbell

Opened in September 2017 Branch and Blossom is a boutique floral design studio and retail space.

Specialising in unique floral designs, elopements , boutique weddings and bespoke floral pieces for all occasions. Offering as well a hand picked selection of artisan products, hampers and homewares from the best our local region has to offer.

Combing her love of all things floral and botanical and over 17 years of industry experience, lead designer and stylist Jan Jones along with her fabulous creative team ( Bambi, Jenny and Emily) bring you the very best in beautiful blooms."

Kandanga Kitchen

Trent Kirkwood and Rebecca Edmonds outside Kandanga Kitchen

Located at the Kandanga Farm Store on Main Street, Kandanga Kitchen is a destination café that shines the spotlight on the regions farmers, fresh produce and beautiful surroundings.

Kandanga Kitchen works closely with local farmers in the region and each week the farmers personally deliver that weeks produce for the team to work their magic on.

Kandanga Kitchen features an all day menu, great coffee, is BYO and looks out over beautiful paddocks of Kandanga Farm down to Kandanga creek. Customers travel from Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane to visit and word of mouth is spreading quickly.

F45

f45 contributed

F45 Training Gympie is a group fitness training studio specialising in unique, high intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and scientifically proven to promote rapid body transformation for our members.

We distinguish ourselves from other group fitness solutions by delivering a highly effective workout with premium service and a unique culture that places a heavy emphasis on member engagement and community.

We are a family owned and operated small business that is focussed on providing a life changing exercise solution for members of all walks of life. Our studio and exercise system caters for people who may just be starting their fitness journey to those who are looking to add some excitement and motivation to their training.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Farmer and Sun

Sharla Watson of Farmer and Sun on her parents farm in Glastonbury loves promoting the Gympie region's fresh produce. LEEROY TODD

At Farmer and Sun, we showcase local produce from the greater Gympie Region.

Now supporting over 100 local producers, you will definitely find what you're looking for.

From farm to store, most produce arrives within three hours of being picked.

And with the addition on the adjoining fresh food café, our customers are always pleased to see the local produce being put to such great use.

At Farmer and Sun we are driven by our passion for farming, family and food, and love what our hard work has achieved for the Gympie Region.

Over the past four and a half years, owner Sherie Willis and her team at A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio have gone from strength to strength, with consistent and continued growth each year.

"For us at A Beautiful You, it is all about our guests journey and giving them 110% every single time they walk through our doors, leaving raving fans" Sherie says.

Shortlisted in the 2018 Gympie Business Awards for Marketing Campaign of the Year and Business of the Year are prime examples of the teams' commitment to the perfect 'A Beautiful You experience' for each and every guest.

Located in upper Mary Street, the relaxing, charming heritage-style salon is staffed with talented, passionate and dedicated stylists, beauty therapists and makeup artists. The team specialises in all aspects of hairdressing and is dedicated to providing a high standard of customer care to every guest, while taking the time to listen to their wants, needs and lifestyle through thorough consultation, to give the best results each and every time.

"At A Beautiful You, we deliver a high standard of customer service and expertise. My policies and procedures are paramount to the continued growth and success of the business and drives us to be the very best that we can be for our guests, every single time." Sherie says

Sherie won the coveted Agsolutions Australia Employer of the Year category within the 2016 Gympie Women In Business Excellence Awards.

"My team are trained to a very high standard, not only supplied with industry skills and technique training, but also with very in depth personal development training. Staff satisfaction is so important in the continued growth of any business and I am so proud to be able to provide my team with the support and training they need to be the best they can be, both personally and professionally." Sherie continued.

A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio have a few other tricks up their sleeve. They're on a mission to become a totally green salon with zero waste, putting steps in place to reduce their and their guests' carbon footprint.

"Watch this space" Sherie says, "We have a few surprises in the works to be announced shortly"

CUSTOMER SERVICE HERO

