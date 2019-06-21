REVEALED: 3 new shops join renovated Gympie plaza

GYMPIE'S goldfields are again in the spotlight, entering a new era as the region's first major shopping centre celebrates its grand reopening.

And its bringing three new businesses with them.

Two of them, Cooly Fruits and Goldfield's Cafe, are throwing their doors open for tomorrow's celebrations to mark the end of an extensive renovation which has transformed the retail centre since it was sold for $27.5million last June.

The work included fresh paint, new lighting and internal restructuring to make the centre more spacious.

GOING FOR GOLD: Centre manager Justine Maddocks and marketing manager Matt Mulcahy celebrate the end of months of renovations at Gympie Goldfields Plaza. Scott Kovacevic

"It's definitely brought the centre into the 21st century,” marketing manager Matt Mulcahy said.

"The tenants have been very patient.”

Since the renovations started about six new shops had moved into the centre, Mr Mulcahy said.

To celebrate the rebirth, the centre will be awash in festivities today including some giveaways.

These include a Kia Picanto and weekend getaways to Sydney and Melbourne up for grabs, as well as iPads, iPhones and Google Minis.

New Gympie Goldfields Plaza outside Scott Kovacevic

For the musically inclined, Ryan Giles is unleashing blues, roots and soft rock from 1-4pm.

Children are not being forgotten, either.

The Avengers will be out and about meeting and greeting early arrivals and performing from 11am-1pm, and a ball pit is being set up to play around in as well.

A barbecue is being fired up for those looking for a feed and photo booths are running so guests can take a quick snap or three.

The old-look Goldfields Plaza entrance. Contributed

"There's something for everyone,” Mr Mulcahy said.

The centre is now run by Lascorp Development Group.

After buying the centre last year Lascorp's Michael Lasky said it was an attractive buy because of its central location.

"We feel we can apply our expertise and add value to the centre through repositioning the mall and specialties,” Mr Lasky said.