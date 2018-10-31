REVEALED: 3 Gympie region sites to cash in cans and bottles

GYMPIE region residents can turn trash into cash as of today, and there will be three collection sites in the region.

November 1 is the start of cash for container recycling in Queensland.

The state's new container refund scheme offers a 10 cent refund for each eligible container returned for recycling.

Collection sites in this region are at:

1. Bunnings, where containers can be dropped off seven days a week from 11.20am to 4pm, EFT via Scheme ID.

2. Re. Turn-it at Shed 4, Smith Street on Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, Saturdays 9am-2pm and Sundays 10am-2pm.

3. Kilkivan Post Office at 27 Bligh St, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, cash EFT via Scheme ID.

Bunnings is one of the Gympie collection sites. Frances Klein

Alby Taylor, Acting Chair of Container Exchange (COEX), the organisation tasked with establishing and running the Container Refund Scheme - said Queensland has one of the highest littering rates in the country.

"Forty-five per cent more plastic rubbish is found in this state than in the rest of the country,” Mr Taylor said.

"Just one year's-worth of container litter in this state would go around the world roughly ten times if laid end-to-end.”

"Containers for Change will help improve recycling rates, reduce litter and provide opportunities for charities, community groups and other not-for-profit organisations,” he said.

The network has launched with more than 230 refund points throughout the state, with that number expected to grow to more than 300.

"We have also established a number of temporary bag drop locations around the state to ensure customers can return their containers over the busy launch period, especially on weekends,” Mr Taylor said.

Becoming a part of the change is easy, with four simple steps;





Collect your containers - Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a refund when returned to a container refund point.

Create your scheme account - it's the easy way to receive your refund, via an electronic funds transfer (EFT) straight into your bank account. Alternatively, other refund payment options are available (cash, voucher, donation)

Return containers to a collection point - there are five different types of container refund points available, including over-the-counter depots, drop-offs, reverse vending machines (RVMs), donation sites and mobile and pop-up refund points.

Collect (or donate) your refund - when you return your containers to a refund point you can choose whichever refund payment or donation method is offered by that refund point operator.

Queenslanders are invited to visit www.containersforchange.com.au for more information on how the scheme works, to register for a scheme ID and discover how they can become part of the change, to keep Queensland beautiful.