REVEALED: $2.8m transformation of Memorial Pool

UPDATE Thursday 10am:

CONSTRUCTION of the hotly anticipated Gympie Youth Precinct that will include a "world standard skate park" will start within weeks, the Gympie Regional Council confirmed yesterday.

endorsed the appointment of Ri-Con Constructions to carry out the build.

The $2.8 million project, located on the site of the now closed Memorial Pool, will include a 10-foot skate bowl as well as plaza, street and flow sections.

Many historically significant features of the Memorial Pool will remain such as the much of the distinctive façade, roof profile and even the roof sign will be retained and restored, while the main building will be renovated.

Portfolio Councillor Dr Daryl Dodt said the Gympie Youth Precinct is one of the most exciting and well received projects to occur in the Gympie town centre for some time.

"People from our community have had direct input on how this project ultimately looks and functions.

"The Youth Precinct will be a modern facility that has links to the heritage of the location.

"Due to the quality of its design, it is anticipated that state and national level skating competitions will be held there, making it a valuable addition to our sporting and social landscape," he said.

Construction of the project is due to be completed in October 2019.

EARLIER Wednesday 2pm:

GYMPIE region councillors yesterday expressed disappointment that they were unable to buy locally in the case of a $2.7 million contract for construction of a Gympie CBD youth recreation precinct.

But the $500,000 approximate price difference was irresistible, they said.

The project involves construction of a youth recreational hub on and around the site of the old Gympie Memorial Pool.

The two stage project involves earthworks, a skatepark and landscaping (Portion A) and renovation of the existing Memorial Pool building (Portion B).

The council had called tenders inviting offers for either or both portions of the project.

A report to yesterday's Gympie Regional council general meeting said the decision to break the project into two separate portions had been aimed at "allowing specialist contractors, including local building contractors, to submit tenders."

The Peregian-based firm, Ri-Con Contractors Pty Ltd won the contracts for both at yesterday's meeting, with a tender price totalling 2,672,310.30 for both portions.

This included an overall $50,000 discount on the total of its quotes for the two portions separately ($2,121.676.20 for Portion A and $600,634.10 for Portion B).

Ri-Con was the only tenderer to make offers on both portions of the project.

Its prices (including a provisional amount) on the individual portions compared with quotes for Portion A of $3,263,015 from Convic Pty Ltd, $3,117,110.15 from Concrete Skateparks Pty Ltd and $2,324, 834 from Sunshine Coast Consulting Pty Ltd.

The unsuccessful Portion B tenders were $906,507.55 from Sutton Building Solutions Pty Ltd and $994,586.52 from Offaly Civil Pty Ltd.

The meeting was told all tenderers either had relevant experience on similar woks o had undertaken to use experienced sub-contractors.

Portion B tenderers were required to "suitably qualified registered builders."

Ri-con was a Sunshine Coast based company with community infrastructure experience, including the Curra Community Hall, and which was now involved in the Kilkivan equestrian centre.

Mayor Mick Curran said it was "always disappointing" when tenders could not be awarded to local firms, but the same competition principles meant many local firms were getting work on the Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane.