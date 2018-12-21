REVEALED: 2018 Gympie Christmas light competition winners

WINNERS two years in a row, Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner have scored themselves a $1000 voucher thanks to the Sunshine Mitre 10 2018 Christmas Light competition, and though it is only a fraction of what they spent, Lorraine says the real reward is seeing the kids' happy faces.

With many different themes throughout their Christmas wonderland, it is easy to see how they took first prize, with an Australian Christmas section along with a Frozen area and Santa photobooth, their lights have attracted hundreds.

Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner Christmas lights winners Troy Jegers

Elwyn and Lorraine have been hanging Christmas lights for as long as they have been married, which is 53 years. There has been a lot of love, time and patience put in to their displays and unfortunately this year will be the last due to costs and the labour that goes into making the magical display.

Lorraine says the decision is a hard one to make, but it is time to pass the baton on to someone else.

"The world can be such a horrible place sometimes, so that's why we do this

Shirley Doyle, Sue Crampton, Bev Walker and Val Deans Christmas Decorations Troy Jegers

"It's so nice to hear their expressions and the excitement, it's magical,” Lorraine said.

Elwyn and Lorraine's Christmas display will be open until Christmas Eve, so they encourage the community to come to 75 Gympie View Drive to support them one last time.

"We want to say thank you to the community for supporting us all these years, it's been wonderful.

"And thank you to Melco,” Elwyn said.

Alongside Elwyn and Lorraine, St Peter's Anglican Church took out first place for the Business/Charity/Church Christmas lights competition.

Well done to the winners and all participants.