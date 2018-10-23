REVEALED: 20 potholed, rough roads about to get some lovin'
THE following road construction and maintenance works are expected to take place over the next two weeks:
Tagigan Road - Bitumen Seal
Mooloo Rd - Culvert replacement
River to Rail Stage 2
Manooka Dr - Stormwater pit
Storm clean-up
Asphalt repairs - Tin Can Bay Rd
Bridge maintenance - Diamondfield Road
Shoulder grading - Wide Bay Hwy, North Deep Creek Road
Pothole patching - Ormes Road , Wilson Pocket Road
Slashing - Kilkivan, Oakview, East Deep Creek and Traveston areas
Drainage - Donald Drive, Bickle Road, Glen Echo Road, Sexton Road, Dray Road
Vegetation management - Bruce Hwy
Grading - Brooweena Woolooga Rd, Warhurst Rd, Portas Road, Lewis Road
Counter Road - Bitumen Seal