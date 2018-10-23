Menu
Did that bad pothole near your place make the list?
REVEALED: 20 potholed, rough roads about to get some lovin'

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:50 PM
THE following road construction and maintenance works are expected to take place over the next two weeks:

Tagigan Road - Bitumen Seal

Mooloo Rd - Culvert replacement

River to Rail Stage 2

Manooka Dr - Stormwater pit

Storm clean-up

Flooding took place on Long Rd, Pie Creek after Thursday's storm.
Asphalt repairs - Tin Can Bay Rd

Bridge maintenance - Diamondfield Road

Shoulder grading - Wide Bay Hwy, North Deep Creek Road

Pothole patching - Ormes Road , Wilson Pocket Road

Slashing - Kilkivan, Oakview, East Deep Creek and Traveston areas

Drainage - Donald Drive, Bickle Road, Glen Echo Road, Sexton Road, Dray Road

Vegetation management - Bruce Hwy

Grading - Brooweena Woolooga Rd, Warhurst Rd, Portas Road, Lewis Road

Counter Road - Bitumen Seal

