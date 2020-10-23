REVEALED: #18-16 of Gympie’s most influential people of 2020

#18 SUE MANTON

A QUIET achiever who prefers to avoid the spotlight, Little Haven Palliative Care CEO and Board Manager Sue Manton is a mainstay on the list of the Gympie region’s most influential people for good reason.

Sue often attributes a great deal of Little Haven’s success to her hardworking team of staff and volunteers, but her influence remains undeniable after nearly 20 years as the public face of the organisation.

She succeeded in the impossible, securing Federal Government funding of $750,000 last year with some help from Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien, and securing the organisation’s future and it ability to care for those who need it most.

She joined the management committee in 1998 before taking on the Business Manager position in 2001, overseeing Little Haven grow from supporting 40 palliative care patients a year to more than 225 a year during her tenure so far.

She has also served as Palliative Care Qld State Council Secretary, has presented at State Conferences and various other forums and has addressed the Productivity Commission Inquiry into Human Services and End of Life Care.

While coronavirus has presented significant challenges for Little Haven this year, Sue worked with Brisbane-based small business Mee Loft Parachute Parts and Rigging to co-ordinate specialised personal protective equipment for nurses to wear while caring for 88 terminally ill patients in the Gympie region back in April.

#17 MARLENE OWEN

YOU would be hard pressed to find anyone as passionate about their community as Marlene Owen is about Gympie, or as comfortable telling it just like it is.

The tireless volunteer has spent decades dedicating what would otherwise have been her own time to the betterment of the region and its people, through a plethora of community causes united in their aims to help and inspire.

Marlene Owen, #17 on the 2020 Power 40

Not only is she the founding member of Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola since 2006, Marlene is also well known for her work with Bush to Beach, Cooloola Gold Lions Club, the Gympie Music Muster, the Gympie Show, Little Haven Palliative Care, the Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners and her extensive work with the homeless.

In January it was announced Marlene would be awarded and Order of Australia medal. In 2017 she was Gympie Citizen of the Year.

“I do what I do because I want to. There are a pile of volunteers who deserve this just as much. All volunteers do a wonderful job, but if this raises the profile of the work we do, I’m very keen to accept it.” Marlene said.

On top of everything else, Marlene has successfully helped run Gympie Bearing Supplies alongside husband Gordon for more than 30 years.

#16 TERRY NOLAN

ONE of the most famous family names in the Gympie region, the Nolans have been stalwarts of the local business community since patriarch Pat began a small family butcher shop 62 years ago.

2020 Power 40 #16 – Terry Nolan of the Nolan Family.

Spearheading what has grown into the region’s biggest private employer - with about 500 employees - alongside brothers Michael and Tony, Nolan Meats co-director Terry Nolan reached rare heights in August when he was named the state’s eighth #eatqld Champion.

Mr Nolan was honoured with the Queensland Government title for his and his family’s 60 years’ service to the beef industry and Gympie community.

“Nolan Meats is a 100 per cent Australian, family-owned company founded as a small retail butchery business in Gympie in 1958,” Ag Minister Mark Furner said at the time.

Terry was delighted with the award, but also quick to share the spotlight with his deserving brothers.

“I am one small part in our family business that was formed by my father Pat and late mother Marie and the load is now shared with my brothers Michael and Tony,” Mr Nolan said.

With a focus on “producing quality grain-fed beef for the delivery to retailers, further processors, wholesalers and international markets”, the Nolans’ top-quality beef products distribute around Australia and export overseas to Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, USA and other markets.

The Nolans have also continued to sponsor the Muster Cup, which is the biggest race day on Gympie Turf Club’s calendar, as well as the Gympie Show Society.

