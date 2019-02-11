Revealed: 12 major road improvements coming to you very soon

TRANSPORT BOOST: Road improvements will begin this month to boost transport links across region.

TRANSPORT BOOST: Road improvements will begin this month to boost transport links across region. Jodie Dixon

ALMOST all Gympie region drivers and their passengers will soon notice big improvements in most of the region's major roads.

The Transport and Main Roads Department yesterday announced road surface resealing projects to improve and preserve road quality on transport links from the Cooloola Coast to Maryborough, Gympie, Imbil, Tuchekoi, Kilkivan and Goomeri.

The announced projects include improved links from Gympie region to Fraser Coast and hinterland, the Sunshine Coast hinterland, Gayndah and Kingaroy.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said the road surface improvements had been announced by the Bundaberg office of the TMR, which administers the Gympie area.

The department's Wide Bay Burnett District director, Hendrik Roux, said the work would start on February 18 in the Gympie council area.

"Works will be undertaken between 6am and 6pm and are expected to be completed by early March, weather permitting,” Mr Roux said.

The bitumen reseal works "form part of TMR's programmed maintenance,” he said.

The project would involve "placing a layer of bitumen to waterproof the road surface and preserve the underlying road structure.”

The resurfacing would progressively occur on sections of 12 major roads across the region.

They would include Tin Can Bay and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd, the Burnett Highway from Goomeri to Gayndah, the Wide Bay Highway from Bells Bridge to Goomeri. the Bunya Highway from Goomeri to Kingaroy, as well as Tuchekoi Rd, Gympie-Brooloo Rd (the Mary Valley Highway), Yabba Creek Rd, Kenilworth-Skyring Creek Rd, Kilkivan-Tansey Rd, Booweena-Woolooga Rd and Bauple-Woolooga Rd, he said.