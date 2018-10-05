REVEALED: 10 Hidden jewels of the Gympie region

Adam Parkinson poses for a photo near the end of his climb at the Eagles Nest, Brooyar State Forest, Gympie.

THE Gympie region has some of the most beautiful and unique natural wonders to be found anywhere in the world. Here are 10 of our most precious jewels that you can enjoy with your family this weekend.

Tyson and Corey Gallagher from Townsville visiting grandparents at Amamoor having a swim at Cedar Grove. Renee Pilcher

1. CEDAR GROVE

Nestled in the Amamoor State Forest, Cedar Grove is popular with campers and caravaners because of the open grassy clearing.

From Cedar Grove you can go birdwatching or bushwalking through the red cedars and the riverine rainforest. There is also swimming in a delightful waterhole that is part of Amamoor Creek.

The amenities include toilets, non-potable water, fireplaces and wood barbecues.

Fishing and pets are not allowed but canoeing and kayaking spots are close by.

Bookings can be made at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/parks/amamoor/camping.

Hayden Lloyd eyes the water at Seary's Creek. Talie Lloyd

2. SEARY'S CREEK

Located roughly 10km from Rainbow Beach, Seary's Creek is a lovely collection of waterholes set back from the road.

A series of wooden jetties and boardwalks wend their way through about 100m of unique coastal habitat towards two swimming holes (one to the left and one to the right) with clear, tea-coloured water (stained by the tannins from the surrounding trees) and sandy creek beds.

A small set of "rapids" separates the two billabongs, the second smaller and shallow and perfect for children.

At the entrance there are picnic tables and toilets near the carpark and signs on local native flora and fauna to be found in the area.

Campers from Sydney get ready to pack up from a wet Glastonbury Creek camping area in the Brooyar State Forest. Craig Warhurst

3. GLASTONBURY CREEK

Located at the edge of Brooyar State Forest, Glastonbury Creek is very popular with caravaners and campers because of the large grassy area.

There are fire pits and composting drop toilets and for things to do with there are a number of walking tracks and a nearby seasonal creek and waterhole.

Dogs are allowed, but must be leashed and nearby Eagles Nest Lookout is perfect for rock climbing enthusiasts and abseiling.

Bookonline at www.nprsr.qld.gov.au or call 13 74 68.

A section of Amamoor Creek where platypus have been known to frolick.

4. AMAMOOR CREEK

When not playing host to the region's biggest music festival, the Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor Creek camp ground is an equally delightful place to escape and unwind with abundant birdlife including very vocal bellbirds.

The camp is dog friendly, but keep them on a fairly tight rein as there are playtpus in the creek and all manner of frogs and amphibians.

There are plenty of walking tracks for exploring and there are toilets and cold water showers and firepits.

Collecting firewood in the forest is prohibited though, so bring either gas bottle barbecues or your own firewood.

Poona Lake in the Great Sandy National Forest. Contributed/Tourism Sunshine Coa

5. POONA LAKE

On the far edge of the Gympie region is Poona Lake, a pristine, fresh water lake perched between sand dunes in the Great Sandy National Forest.

Poona Lake, is perfect for fishing, swimming and canoeing but the lake itself is only accessible on foot along a 2.1km bushwalk from the Bymein Picnic area.

The half hour trek takes in stunning rainforests and is well worth the effort. There are toilet facilities at the picnic area, but not at the lake.

There are roads through the Cooloola Recreation Area, of which Lake Poona is a part, but they are only accessible to 4WD vehicles and all vehicles must have permits.

Permits are not needed to get to the Bymein Picnic area, which is also easily accessible to 2WD vehicles.

Bruno Gohier and Olga Kuznetsova stand on the edge at the top of their climb at Brooyar State Forest. Bruno Gohier

6. BROOYAR STATE FOREST

Nature's playground doesn't get more exciting than Eagle's nest in the Brooyar State Forest. For the camping, head to Glastonbury Creek (above at number 3) but for the excitement of rock-climbing or abseiling, you'll be hard pressed to find anywhere better for a "dirt-bag's weekend" in south east Queensland.

Plus, the lookout is only 50ms from the car-park, along about 4km of forestry road easily accessible by 2WD vehicles.

Even if you don't want to jump off the cliff, the scenery is truly spectacular.

There are no toilets or amenities at the lookout, but there are plenty of places to sit and take in the view on the granite boulders and escarpments.

This photo was taken at the Mothar Mountain rock pools after a week of rain.

7. MOTHAR MOUNTAIN ROCKPOOLS

As hidden jewels go, this one is not so hidden as it is a popular spot for swimming, picnics and barbecues, especially during the summer months.

The gently babbling stream and billabong is a drawcard for swimmers and amenties include toilets and woodfire barbecues, picnic tables and water.

There are a couple of nature walks to explore for those wanting to get amongst the eucalypt and rainforest environment - one for 500m and one for 3.5km.

Kinbombi Falls near Kilkivan.

8. KIMBOMBI FALLS

In the far west, just off the highway between Kilkivan and Goomeri are the Kimbombi Falls.

The falls are reasonably seasonal and very much dependent on rainfall, so a visit after rains is recommended to flush out the waterhole and get the falls running.

There is a nice billabong at the base of the falls, which are accessible by a series of stairs. There is also a spectacular look-out further along the valley which is well worth the effort to go and have a look at.

A campsite nearby is also popular as it is limited to only 20 campers where free camping is permitted as are dogs on the leash.

There are also long-drop toilets and picnic tables and wood-burning barbecues (subject to fire ban conditions).

The Yabba Falls are a spectacular sight. Imbella

9. YABBA CREEK

Yabba Creek runs right through the township of Imbil through the Borumba dam and terminates into the Mary River.

Towards the head of the creek in the Jimna Range are the Yabba Falls which are a truly hidden gem.

Where Yabba Creek plunges into Baiyambora Gorge, it drops 160M over a plunge, down a chute, through cataracts and over cascades, filling and spilling from small pools on the way down.

There are a couple of places to camp along the length of the creek, at Borumba Dam camping ground or the Borumba Deer Park.

The creek has spots all along it perfect for kayaking, swimming, fishing or other riparian activities.

Gympie Gem Club exploring Cascade Falls in Amama Park are (back from left) Barry Parks, Mary Sims, (middle) Gary Tones, visiting Welsh geologist John Roobol, (front) Sue Parks and Joolie Tones. Contributed

10. AMAMA DAY USE AREA

Situated in the heart of the Amamoor State Forest, the Amama day-use area's biggest attraction in the Playtpus walk.

This 300m return trip is your best chance at spotting the illusive monotreme, however there are more than 120 bird species to be sighted in the Riverine rainforests, if you don't happen to spy any platypi.

This area is just a hop, skip and jump from both the Cedar Grove and Amamoor Creek campspots featured at numbers 1 and 4 on this list above.