REVEALED: 10 convicted Coast drug traffickers

From a 86-year-old grandad trafficking drugs in a desperate act to saving his dying wife to a chef that turned to ice to cope with the stress of the job, these are 10 convicted Sunshine Coast drug traffickers who have been sentenced in court in the past year.

Naked truth about secret criminal life of a ‘Barbie Doll’

It’s been a long fall from grace for the Sunshine Coast’s very own “Spunky Mumma Barbie Doll” but the convicted drug dealer and thief says she is on the path to rehabilitation.

Chelsea Shirley Djukich faced Brisbane Supreme Court in September last year, pleading guilty to 20 charges including multiple trafficking, possession and supplying of dangerous drugs.

The 42-year-old mother of two was sentenced to five years in jail but was eligible for parole after eight months.

In 2015 and 2016, Djukich seemed to have it all - looks, friends, fun and a popular social media account.

One even proclaimed “the Barbie Doll is back Hawwwwtsing”.

But behind the fun times was a raging drug addiction that needed to be fed.

To make money for her habit, Djukich sold significant amounts of methamphetamine for at least five months in 2015.

Cops caught up with her after finding evidence of her making transactions with another drug supplier and she was charged and released on bail.

But the court’s bail conditions did not stop Djukich from offending.

She continued to use and sell, eventually coming unstuck in 2016 when she sold - and offered to supply - to an undercover police officer.

Her possession and trafficking included ice, MDMA and cocaine.

Chelsea Shirley Djukich.

SES volunteer sells drugs to make ends meet after cancer

A State Emergency Service volunteer sold marijuana across the Sunshine Coast for almost two years to make ends meet after he had disabling cancer surgery.

When cops raided Matthew Anderson Gair’s home, they found evidence of him selling drugs to 21 customers over 22 months.

He averaged 10 sales of marijuana monthly.

Police found him in possession of $17,930 and various items related to the use or sale of the illicit substances.

His main stash of drugs was hidden in a padlocked room underneath his home.

Customers would come to his home or he would meet them at public places, with one of the Sunshine Coast’s Repco stores being a key handover point for the dealer.

Police could not quantify his profit, but they were able to determine he was selling differing amounts of the drug - ranging from 226g for $1900 to 453g for $3500.

He was charged with six offences, including one each of trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug.

Unhappy with the nine-month parole date handed down in April last year, Gair asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to release him earlier, claiming his “efforts towards rehabilitation” were deserving of a much shorter time behind bars.

The court delivered its judgment, saying the sentencing judge had not erred in the decision and that he had taken into account Gair’s attempts to rehabilitate and his medical issues.

Drug trafficker’s strange request for prison guards

A “street-level” drug trafficker who once leapt out of a court dock and escaped custody for several hours has been sent back to jail for selling ice.

Bradley James Friedrichs, 26, faced Brisbane Supreme Court in October last year after pleading guilty to drug trafficking at Kuluin, near Maroochydore, between May and September last year.

Friedrichs, of Little Mountain, was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he supplied methylamphetamine to a customer 14 times over a period of four months in quantities up to 3.5g.

Police discovered Friedrichs’ trafficking after they searched a customer’s house and found text messages between the two detailing the transactions, a court heard.

Prosecutor Hamish McIntyre described Friedrichs’ previous trafficking history as at the “bottom ranks of street-level dealers”.

Friedrichs told the court how he had once escaped custody in 2016 by “jumping the dock and escaping the courthouse for several hours”.

Mr McIntyre said Friedrichs’ latest drug-trafficking charge was still at the “street level” but more serious.

Justice Bowskill sentenced Freidrichs to three years in jail to be served on top of his previous sentence.

He will be eligible for parole on December 11 this year.

Bradley James Friedrichs.

Emergency birth puts drug sentence on hold

A couple’s drug trafficking run came to an end when police stormed their hotel room while they were holidaying at the Sunshine Coast, a court has heard.

Luke Thomas Bendall, 35, and Kelly Anne-Maree Lyndon, 36, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a raft of drug trafficking, supply and possession charges.

The couple, formerly from Gympie, were due to be sentenced two months ago but were waylaid when Lyndon was rushed to hospital for an emergency caesarean to deliver her sixth child.

The court heard the couple, who share a three-year-old child together, were holidaying at a Coolum in June 2018, when police found 8.132g of methylamphetamine in their hotel room during a search.

A search of Lyndon’s phone revealed the couple had been selling ice over a two-week period.

The court was told that Bendall was the principal offender and Lyndon enabled him by providing her phone and Morayfield home for him to sell from.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said their offending did not stop once Bendall was in custody - with Bendall demanding Lyndon post him a quantity of ice in an envelope filled with “s---loads of paper” in a bid to disguise the drugs.

The envelope was intercepted by prison guards.

Justice Wilson took on board Bendall’s drug addiction, admissions to police and the fact he had already served 17 months in jail before sentencing him to 4.5 years in jail with immediate parole.

In Lyndon’s case, Justice Wilson found there were “exceptional circumstances” at play including her newborn son, five other children, poor health issues and the fact that she was in a “controlling relationship” with Bendall.

Lyndon was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail with immediate parole.

Kelly Anne-Maree Lyndon.

Tradie used Instagram to sell grams of drugs

A drug trafficker who sold cocaine and ecstasy through Instagram has walked from court after a judge was satisfied that he had already started to turn his life around.

Josh Leslie Madlin, 24, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court where he pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Noel Needham told the court police officers only found small amounts of cocaine and ecstasy during a search warrant at Madlin’s Sunshine Coast home on November 1, 2018.

But once back at the police station, the Coast bricklayer made candid admissions to officers that he had been selling drugs for about 12 months.

“He ... probably talked himself into the trafficking when he was only facing (charges of) supplies,” defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court.

The court heard Madlin was a “street level” dealer who was only making up to $200 a week from selling the drugs to about five friends via Instagram and Snapchat.

He used the profit to cover his living expenses and buy drugs for himself.

Mr Lewis said the fact that Madlin confessed everything to police coupled with his young age, lack of criminal history and family support boded well for his prospects of rehabilitation.

“In my submission what your honour is faced with is a young man with significant prospects of rehabilitation,” Mr Lewis said.

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was to Madlin’s credit that he disclosed the trafficking to police and had already taken steps to steer himself away from drugs.

“I don’t need to send you to jail in order to rehabilitate you,” he said.

“You’ve done that yourself.”

Justice Applegarth sentenced Madlin to four years in jail to be suspended immediately.

Coast woman jailed for trafficking ice

A Sunshine Coast drug trafficker has been jailed, despite showing a court she was well on the path to rehabilitation.

Marina Jackie Boubaris, 27, faced Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to trafficking ice, MDMA and marijuana in Nambour between July 2018 and January last year.

The court was told Boubaris sold street-level amounts of drugs to 15 customers as part of a “semi-structured syndicate” and kept offending even after police raided her property.

She also pleaded guilty to more than 30 other offences including shoplifting and driving while affected by ice.

Boubaris’s trafficking emerged from a police investigation targeting drugs in the Sunshine Coast area.

The court was told the single mother was battling her own drug addiction when she began offending, but had since completed numerous courses.

Justice Ryan sentenced Boubaris to 3.5 years in jail and moved her parole eligibility forward to December.

“Hopefully you’ll be home in time for Christmas with your family,” Justice Ryan said.

Boubaris was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

Marina Jackie Boubaris.

Chef turned to ice to cope with ‘stress of job’

A Noosa chef turned drug trafficker used ice as a way to “get by” in the stressful industry, a court has been told.

Albert Lesley Francise Lindsay, 28, faced Brisbane Supreme Court in February after pleading guilty to trafficking ice and marijuana over five months around the Sunshine Coast area.

Police discovered Lindsay’s trafficking after an investigation into another man revealed Facebook messages between the pair last year.

When they raided Lindsay’s Cootharaba property they discovered drugs, three phones and clip-seal bags, the court was told.

Lindsay admitted he had been selling drugs and an analysis of his phone corroborated his story.

Defence barrister Sarah Cartledge told the court Lindsay had worked as a qualified chef at a Noosa restaurant before turning to ice as a coping mechanism in the stressful industry.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson gave Lindsay full credit for his plea of guilty and noted that he made no profit from the trafficking and was only a street-level dealer who had sold to friends.

Lindsay was sentenced to three years in jail.

He will be released on parole in November.

Drug-dealing grandad’s desperate act to save dying wife

Propped up by his walking stick, a grandfather pleaded guilty to “staggering” drug crimes he committed to support his cancer-riddled wife and himself after her death.

Alexandra Headland man Thomas Ivor Jones, 86, initially bought a large amount of marijuana in a failed attempt to produce cannabis oil to ease his wife’s pain during her terminal battle.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told Maroochydore District Court Jones “stumbled” into street-level dealing and trafficked the marijuana to instead buy oil and recoup his costs.

Mr Stark said when police raided Jones’s home October 2017 they found 132g of marijuana leaf, seeds and oil, 1.3g of speed, morphine and 660 tablets of medication containing pseudoephedrine; a key ingredient in methamphetamine.

Defence barrister Lily Brisick said her client made a modest drug-sale profit of up to $70 a week.

Judge Glen Cash said it was “staggering” a man of Jones’s age with limited criminal history would become a drug dealer.

Judge Cash warned Jones this was his one chance to stay out of jail, and sentenced him to two years in jail, suspended for three years.

Thomas Ivor Jones.

Drug trafficker jailed over plan to steal ‘hectic Subie’

A young dad has been dealt more jail time after organising a drug deal in which his friends robbed their customer with a 15cm knife.

Harrison Ethan Desmond Farley, 20, was serving a four-year prison sentence for drug trafficking when he appeared by video at Maroochydore District Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with actual violence while in company for a drug deal turned sour on November 20, 2018.

Farley had only two entries on his criminal history when he organised for an acquaintance, who he knew through TAFE, to buy drugs off his friend.

“From there, the defendant and (co-offender) planned to rob the complainant and take his car,” crown prosecutor Will Slack said.

Farley arranged for two co-offenders to meet their customer at Kilcoy.

The court heard he texted one of them saying the victim had a “hectic twin-turbo Subie” and that he should steal it so they could go halves.

Farley was not at the crime scene when the men approached the victim in broad daylight with a knife.

“The knife was six inches in length and (a co-offender) put the knife to the complainant’s throat,” Mr Slack said.

“And there were threats to stab the complainant.”

Farley’s co-offender took off in the victim’s Subaru and drove it Farley’s Sunshine Coast home.

Farley was arrested on November 28 and admitted to sending messages to his co-offender, planning the robbery.

He told police his motive was to “discharge a debt” of $121 he owed to his friend.

Farley was sentenced to six months’ jail to be served cumulatively on his current sentence imposed in the Supreme Court.

He was given a parole eligibility of October 21 this year.

His two co-offenders had previously been jailed for the robbery.

Harrison Ethan Desmond Farley.

‘Jail or an early grave’: Prison time for man’s crime spree

A convicted drug trafficker has been given more jail time for a four-day crime spree which he said was driven by his drug addiction.

Jason Brian Tenardi, 22, pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court to multiple charges including stealing, burglary and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack told the court Tenardi went on a four day crime spree in early December last year, before he was arrested and returned to custody.

“Prior to December 3, a car was stolen by an unknown person, the defendant drove that car to a BP service station in Glenview and stole just under $67 of food, tobacco and drinks,” Mr Slack said.

“When he returned to the car, he saw police and ran.”

The court heard police searched the car and found 1g of marijuana and Tenardi was identified as the driver by the passenger in the car and by CCTV footage.

“About two hours after that, he entered a house in Glenview by an unlocked door,” Mr Slack said.

“He stole a set of keys and drove off in a truck which had a trailer connected to it.”

The court heard the following morning on December 4, Tenardi entered a house in Beerwah and stole just under $31,000 of property, mostly consisting of jewellery.

Tenardi was sentenced in the Supreme Court on March 20 last year for drug trafficking and sentenced to two years’ jail.

He was released on parole on September 2, 2019.

Tenardi’s lawyer, James Feely told the court his property offending was driven by his drug addiction.

Judge Glen Cash sentenced Tenardi to three years’ jail, with a parole release date of December 6, 2020.

He was also disqualified from driving for one year.