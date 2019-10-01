REVEALED: 10 best players in Gympie hockey voted by coaches

HOCKEY: Gympie Hockey competition is strengthened with the talented young guns coming through the ranks.

With the grand finals decided by a single point, they were dominated by the strong juniors - W & H Auto celebrating their second consecutive win and Dodts Floor Covering claiming their inaugural title.

After another successful winter season, The Gympie Times asked the region's netball coaches this week who they thought really stood out this year and why.

The only rule was coaches could not nominate players from their own teams.

Forward Grace Dixon. Bec Singh

Deb Smith - Hot Shots under-9 coach:

Best player - Grace Dixon (Dodts Floor Covering senior women's and TSR Cooloola Heat women's). "Grace has worked hard all season on developing and improving her skills during the under-15 girls' championship. Grace had a fantastic tournament and was named player of division 2”.

Most improved - Kaitlyn Collyer (Dodts Floor Covering senior women's and TSR Cooloola Heat women's). "It has been a pleasure watching Kaitlyn play hockey during the season. Kaitlyn always gives her solid performance and received the 2019 Cooloola Heat TSR medal.

Gympie Hockey - Thunder sticks female player of the year Kaitlyn Collyer Troy Jegers

Rookie of the year - Jameson Smith (under-13 Blades). "This was her first time playing goalie and she has developed over the whole season. After the term 1 break Jameson joined the youth competition and held her own. Jameson received the under-13 Blades' most improved 2019 and the player of the youth final 2019.

Teressa Albrecht - Panthers under-9 coach:

Best player - Annabell Albrecht (Hot Shots under-13). "She excelled in the home games, competition and is a great team supporter.

Most improved player - Jackson Todd (Blades under-11 and under-13). "He listened to advice from coaches and teammates to help improve and get more ball time”.

Rookie of the year - Blade Hillcoat (Hotshots under-9) "He learnt the game fast and helped his team win the grand final.”

Robbie Gunning - Panthers under-13 coach:

Final game of the season for Gympie Heat - #2 Matthew Browne Troy Jegers

Best player - Matthew Browne (TSR Cooloola Heat men's, Thundersticks youth and W & H Autos).

Most improved player - Kaitlyn Collyer (Dodts Floor Covering senior women's and TSR Cooloola Heat women's).

Rookie of the year - Tom Batts (Thundersticks under-13s).

Gympie hockey- Under 9s - Blades - Bethany Graham, Mitchell Bell, Isabella Wilcox, Laura Wilcox, Coach Claire Dixon, Mason Hinds, Sophia Anderson Troy Jegers

Claire Dixon - Blades under-9 coach:

Best player - Robyn Hayes (TSR Cooloola Heat women's). "This year I had the pleasure to play with Robbie. She was completely committed throughout the season and never missed a game which was lucky because I needed her in the goal box. Robbie is the most positive and encouraging player each and every week. Robbie is a stepmum, lives on a farm and works. It was hard for her to get to every game and every training session but she did it. We couldn't have played if she was not back there keeping the goals out.”

Brian Parker - Blades under-13 coach:

Gympie Hockey - Under 13s - Tom batts Troy Jegers

Rookie of the year - Tom Batts (Thundersticks under-13s). "He has not played a team sport before and he has fitted in well with everyone on and off the field. He has picked up the skills and understanding of the game remarkably well and went away to represent Gympie Hockey at the under-13 Queensland State Championships.

Most improved player - Joel Perry (Panthers youth and W & H Auto). "Joel has always been a reasonable player but this year he played exceptional hockey at the under-15 Queensland state championships. With confidence and without hesitation, Joel has greatly improved his hockey game this year.

Gympie hockey - Joel Perry. Troy Jegers

Best player - Kaitlyn Collyer (Dodts Floor Covering senior women's and TSR Cooloola Heat women's). "She is a talented player who is an asset to any team. Remaining calm during the tough games while displaying her skills when required to get the job done. Off the field, she coaches the Thundersticks under-11s team and helps out wherever she can. She was also named the Cooloola Heat TSR Medalist for 2019”.