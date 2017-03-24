31°
Reuniting over the pub club glory days

Rowan Schindler
| 24th Mar 2017 2:41 PM
REUNION: Neville Bermingham and Russell Feltham look back on the days of pub club rugby and cricket in Gympie.
REUNION: Neville Bermingham and Russell Feltham look back on the days of pub club rugby and cricket in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

NEVILLE Bermingham and Russell Feltham stood at the bar and recounted the history of Northern Suburbs Rugby League Club and the Australian IX picnic Cricket Club.

The two men, along with Brett Dodt, have helped plan a reunion for all former players and friends of the clubs on April 1 at the Albert Park Bowls Club.

As the story goes, after the Second World War in 1946-47, a bunch of blokes in Gympie decided to start a social cricket team from their perches in the gutter.

The problem was, they couldn't get into a pub. A friend among them owed money to the publican.

So under the gas street lamp the Australian IX cricket team was born. They then walked to the Australian Hotel, where they held their inaugural meeting.

They subsequently took their name from that pub and also began a friendship with the Northern Suburbs Rugby League Club, which frequented the hotel as well as The Exchange, where their friendships would later be solidified further.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Today the two clubs cease to exist, with both having collapsed over the years.

Games were played on Sunday, with lunch and tea taken at the pubs during their sessions.

"Russ's dad and brother were there at the first meeting,” Bermingham said.

"Every pub had a team back then, even the police had a team.”

Hotels were restricted with times they could serve alcohol. Lunch being 11am-1pm, tea being 4-6pm.

Players would play sport to fill in the time between those sessions.

Feltham, who usually opened the batting for the Australian IX, looked back fondly.

"You had to retire at 50 runs back then. You never met a bloke who wanted to get to 50 more than me, so I could get back to drinking a beer,” Feltham joked.

"It was picnic cricket, everyone bowled three overs each and the girls would make us sandwiches at the pub.

"Once we were playing at Kin Kin and I was counting the blokes and could only get 10.

"Then I realised we had left one of our mates in the toilet and driven off without him.”

After the cricket in the summer, all the players would move across to rugby.

Bermingham, former five-eighth for Northern Suburbs, remembered a time when loyalties ran deep.

"My parents were strict Brothers supporters, so when I went to Northern Suburbs they didn't speak tome for three months,” hesaid.

"We were all mates though, you could walk into a pub and ask for a game and someone would help you out. If they wanted a game they had to let us know early, we didn't want to run out of sandwiches.”

Bermingham and Feltham said sporting clubs have changed a lot since then and lacked a certain charm.

"It's a shame all that sort of finished now,” Bermingham said.

"That's probably why Australian cricket was so strong back then,” Feltham said.

The reunion is at the Albert Park Bowls Club on April 1 and begins at noon.

For information phone Nev Bermingham on 0418790055 or Brett Dodt on 0407 642 060.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cricket gympie history gympie sport humans of gympie rugby league

