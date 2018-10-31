Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOWHERE TO HIDE: A driver wanted for offences in Victoria and Queensland has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.
NOWHERE TO HIDE: A driver wanted for offences in Victoria and Queensland has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

Return of the driving refugee after eight years on the run

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Oct 2018 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTORIAN man who fled from Queensland, to escape justice here, has now returned from Victoria.

But Gympie Magistrates Court was told the man, who hid from Queensland charges in Victoria now faces additional charges there too.

Shaun Russell Whittaker, 37, of Swan Hill, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court order on June 30 and to failing to appear in the Gympie court to answer the charge on September 6.

Police told the court officers had seen Whittaker at Kuluin on the Sunshine Coast, riding a motorcycle.

He had ridden into McDonald's about 9.50pm and police had noticed his registration plate was not genuine.

He had been disqualified in Gympie Magistrates Court for five years on July 19, 2017, meaning he would not be able to drive a vehicle again until July 18, 2021, the court was told.

He had failed to appear on his court date but had handed himself in to police.

His past history included eight disqualified diving charges and 10 unlicensed diving charges.

He had earlier fled to Victoria and now that he had returned, was subject to a Victorian warrant for a 2016 allegation, police said.

"He has breached every kind of order the court is able to impose,” the police prosecutor told the court.

Exceptions were Intensive Correctional Orders, which had not been imposed on him, and parole, which he had never breached.

"There doesn't seem to be any penalty which would stop him driving. His persistent recidivism is highly relevant,” the prosecutor said.

His previous failure to appear in a Queensland court had been followed by eight years' exile in Victoria, but Whittaker now realised he could not now run away from the charges against him in Victoria.

Whittaker's solicitor told the court Whittaker's most recent failure to appear in court had been because he got his court dates confused.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Whittaker's latest Queensland failure to appear was more innocent than the one which led him to flee the state.

He jailed Whittaker for 15 months and disqualified him for three years.

driving charges exile gympie court gympie crime refugee victoria
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar over coming days

    Weather PREPARE the sunscreen and blow up pools – it’s about to get hot. Here's the forecast from Mackay to Ballina.

    • 31st Oct 2018 11:16 AM
    Giant underwater beast may explain Kidd Bridge croc sighting

    premium_icon Giant underwater beast may explain Kidd Bridge croc sighting

    News Southside grazier thinks he may have solved "river monster” mystery

    • 31st Oct 2018 10:43 AM
    Container refunds: Everything you need to know

    premium_icon Container refunds: Everything you need to know

    Environment Queenslanders will receive 10c for every container returned

    What council has in mind for Gympie's favourite park

    premium_icon What council has in mind for Gympie's favourite park

    News FIND out what council has in mind for Gympie's favourite park.

    Local Partners