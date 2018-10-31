Return of the driving refugee after eight years on the run

NOWHERE TO HIDE: A driver wanted for offences in Victoria and Queensland has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court.

A VICTORIAN man who fled from Queensland, to escape justice here, has now returned from Victoria.

But Gympie Magistrates Court was told the man, who hid from Queensland charges in Victoria now faces additional charges there too.

Shaun Russell Whittaker, 37, of Swan Hill, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court order on June 30 and to failing to appear in the Gympie court to answer the charge on September 6.

Police told the court officers had seen Whittaker at Kuluin on the Sunshine Coast, riding a motorcycle.

He had ridden into McDonald's about 9.50pm and police had noticed his registration plate was not genuine.

He had been disqualified in Gympie Magistrates Court for five years on July 19, 2017, meaning he would not be able to drive a vehicle again until July 18, 2021, the court was told.

He had failed to appear on his court date but had handed himself in to police.

His past history included eight disqualified diving charges and 10 unlicensed diving charges.

He had earlier fled to Victoria and now that he had returned, was subject to a Victorian warrant for a 2016 allegation, police said.

"He has breached every kind of order the court is able to impose,” the police prosecutor told the court.

Exceptions were Intensive Correctional Orders, which had not been imposed on him, and parole, which he had never breached.

"There doesn't seem to be any penalty which would stop him driving. His persistent recidivism is highly relevant,” the prosecutor said.

His previous failure to appear in a Queensland court had been followed by eight years' exile in Victoria, but Whittaker now realised he could not now run away from the charges against him in Victoria.

Whittaker's solicitor told the court Whittaker's most recent failure to appear in court had been because he got his court dates confused.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Whittaker's latest Queensland failure to appear was more innocent than the one which led him to flee the state.

He jailed Whittaker for 15 months and disqualified him for three years.