Return of racegoers not a smooth transition for Gympie

Return of patrons is not going to be easy for Gympie Turf Club.

Return of patrons is not going to be easy for Gympie Turf Club.

HORSE RACING: Patrons are allowed at the racecourse but it will be some times before racegoers can enjoy a day at the Gympie Races.

COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of patrons allowed in the venue at one time.

Clubs who elect not to opt in to the racing industry’s COVID Safe Plan will be required to adhere to the conditions contained in the Queensland Government’s Road map to easing restrictions.

“We know that members, owners and punters have been champing at the bit to be permitted on-course and it’s pleasing that they will now be able to do so,” Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said they are governed by COVID-19 restrictions and does not believe they will have racegoers back at present until it is practical to do so.

“The approval of an Industry COVID Safe Plan means this can be done in a safe and considered manner,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said the club would wait until further restrictions were eased.

“At this stage we are not racing until August and that is patron free. It is not easy to return,” Mr Gill said.

“The flood gates are not opening. We are all governed by the COVID-19 restrictions and I do not believe we will be having patrons back there at present.

OTHER NEWS:

– ‘I’ll burn them alive’: Accused Gympie businessman 'terrorised' victims

– Council needs to borrow $10M to pay staff

– Get ready to pay more at the tip, Gympie

“I am not saying we are not going to be back but we just need to assess the data that Racing Queensland is providing to see if it is practically possible.”

To be compliant with the COVID Safe Plan, clubs will be required to meet conditions including the segregation of licensed participants from patrons, and social distancing measures including no more than one person per 4 square metres in each designated area.