Yandina had to contend with Brycen Mitchell, back from his South Queensland duties, but the young Pioneers weathered, if not dominated, while Mitchell's 4/25 was assisted by three scalps from Dean Chandler (pictured). Bec Singh
News

Return of Josh Brady for Gold could change game outcome

by Pat Drew
19th Nov 2018 2:04 PM
CRICKET: Yandina holds the upper hand in a Division one, round four, clash with Gympie set for an outright decision after the Pioneers claimed first innings points for the first time.

Brycen Mitchell. Bec Singh

Debuting at Albert Park, Yandina skipper Dean Kenny's winning call inserted the home side, a decision soon rewarded when Brandan Coleman removed a scoreless Dan Shepperson after just five deliveries.

Brycen Mitchell. Bec Singh

The Pioneers momentum shifted upwards as Joel Kerr bowled dangerman Steve Brady in the fourth over, removing the Gold's most potent attacking batsman.

Andre Cave. Bec Singh

Lewis Waugh has stabilised the home order for 93 games, but became the first of Jake Gosling's trio of wickets at 34, and when Nathan McClintock followed three balls later the 4/34 scoreboard echoed a familiar pattern for Gympie this season, a script fulfilled as the innings free-fell to all out at 78.

Andre Cave. Bec Singh

The visitors now had to contend with Brycen Mitchell, back from his South Queensland duties, but the young Pioneers have faced the top attacks on the Coast in their testing beginning, and weathered, if not dominated, while Mitchell's 4/25 was assisted by three scalps from Dean Chandler.

Andre Cave. Bec Singh

Joel Bock and Max Brady were solid in the middle as Yandina reached 128, a lead of 49, after 40 overs. The Gold's second dig of 3/58 had them back positive by stumps, and half done, the game has many options for the ending. The return of Josh Brady for the Gold next Saturday could introduce a new twist to the narrative.

Jackson White. Bec Singh
albert park cricket gympie gold gympie gold xi sport
Gympie Times

    Local Partners