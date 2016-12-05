Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

RETIREMENT is a time of peace and tranquillity for many, a chance to slow down after the hectic pace of their careers.

Sisters Gail Gipp and Leeanne Thompson, though, found theirs to be exactly the opposite.

"I don't know what we were thinking at the time,” Mrs Gipp laughed.

The sisters have just celebrated their first birthday as owners of Gloria Jean's Coffees in Centro, an anniversary which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the franchise in Australia.

Mrs Gipp said she and her sister had always dreamed of doing something together as their retirement plan, and the Gympie shop had presented an ideal answer.

"We'd been watching this shop for seven years,” she said.

"Then one day we were sitting there talking about about it, we said 'oh, why don't we just do it?'

"So we did.”

It has been a bit of a career sea-change for Mrs Gipp, who had spent the previous 12 years working with animals - two years with the RSPCA, and 10 years as the hospital manager of Australia Zoo.

Gail Gipp Renee Albrecht

In the same vein as her original expectations of retirement were shattered, she said the career change had also worked out differently.

"I thought it would be less intense,” she said.

"It was definitely a lifestyle change for me.”

Mrs Gipp said brewing coffee was more relaxing than working with sick and injured animals despite how busy the store has been.

Often, she said people's emotions were understandably high when she was working at Australia Zoo.

At Gloria Jean's Coffees, people's emotions were on a different spectrum.

"Now, it's keeping people happy and making good coffee.”

Since she took over with her sister - who still works part-time making and selling ceramics - she said they had seen an amazing amount of growth in the business.

"We've had a lot of support from the local community which is great. We seem to be going on the up and up and it's fantastic.”

A resident of Gympie for the past 10 years, Mrs Gipp said her extended family had been regular visitors to the area for a long time.

"We actually used to come here for holidays all the time, you know, over 20-25 years,” she said.

"We just decided that, well, it's a nice area, we might as well just move up here.

"And we did.”

Mrs Gipp said the best part about owning the shop was the impact it had on the community, whether it is from employing locals or providing experience to teenagers taking their first career steps.

But, she said, the best thing was seeing people's growth socially, particularly among those she said were "lonely”.

"They used to sit in a corner and not say anything,” she said. "Now, they tell us about everything which is really lovely.”