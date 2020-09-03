Retiree’s jaw broken by punch in the face by cyclist

A Gold Coast retiree has been left with a broken jaw after an angry cyclist punched him in the face and knocked him to his knees after he asked them to make room on the road for cars.

Retired 76-year-old Graeme Gibb, who has lived at Burleigh Waters for about 30 years, set off for his usual daily stroll on Sunday when a request to a couple of cyclists to ride in "single file" left him in hospital.

Mr Gibb had done what he does everyday, when he drove from his gym workout to the Miami Hotel car park, before going for his usual morning walk along the beach.

Graeme Gibb was involved in a cycle rage incident. Picture: Jamie Hanson / News Corp

Mr Gibb would drive home after his walk, however, he was put in the back of an ambulance after the simple comment to the cyclists.

"They were riding side-by-side taking up all the lane," Mr Gibb told police, "(and) I have shouted out (of the car) 'why don't you (ride) single file' as I drove past."

Mr Gibb said after he had managed to pass the cyclists, he later pulled into the carpark and got out of the car, when one of the two cyclists approached him.

"He started coming towards me and punched me very hard with closed fist to the right side of my face," Mr Gibb said.

"The force of the punch has made me fall to my knees. I saw stars and felt instant pain and shock."

Mr Gibb said he'd shouted at the cyclist "what did you that for," after he was dealt the dangerous knock to the jaw.

Police are currently wanting to speak with this man in relation to the incident. Picture: supplied

He said he recalled onlookers saying "hold their bikes, call the police, call the ambulance."

Mr Gibb claims he now suffers extreme headaches, anxiety and pain as a result of the punch.

He told The Courier-Mail that the cyclist also threw his car keys on the roof of the pub before he and the other cyclist fled.

"No one in my 76 years has ever done anything like that to me before. I was in shock," Mr Gibb said.

Mr Gibb spent Tuesday in hospital being treated by specialists for his broken jaw, which he claims will take several months to recover from.

He also filed a detailed police report in hope that officers will find and charge the offender.

An X-ray image of Mr Gibbs’ broken jaw. Picture: supplied

The cyclist is described as caucasian with dark hair and a tall, muscular/heavy build. He was on Sunday riding a grey to white colour bike with the word 'Trek' written across the bar.

If you can help, contact Policelink 13144

Originally published as Retiree's jaw broken by punch in the face by cyclist