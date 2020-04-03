Retiree admits to drink-driving five times over limit

A SELF-FUNDED Gympie retiree was more than five times the limit when he crashed his car in Channon Street on a Sunday afternoon just before Christmas.

Ian Arthur Moore, 64, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to driving with a blood-alcohol level of .261 on December 15, 2019.

CRASH SCENE: Ian Arthur Moore’s severely damaged Honda Jazz came off second best when it collided with an eastbound 4wd and heavy trailer in Channon St on December 15, 2019. He was taken to hospital.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said police attended a two-vehicle traffic crash about 1.25pm that day.

“The defendant (driving a Honda Jazz hatchback) was turning left out of Nash St on to Channon St when he took a wide turn and hit a trailer (which was being towed by an Isuzu 4WD ute in Channon St towards Horseshoe Bend),” he said.

MORE NEWS:

– Election: How Gympie defied the pandemic

– USC experts reveal 7 top tips to beat coronavirus stress

– Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

Mr Moore was taken to hospital and blew .261 and was issued a notice of suspension of his license on March 8.

He pleaded guilty via telephone yesterday.

The defendant’s lawyer said he had been driving home after getting takeaway for lunch and there had been a lengthy journey of his alcoholism.

Mr Moore was thankful no one was injured in the crash at the it the Channon-Nash Sts corner on Sunday, December 15. He blew five times over the limit and has not had a drink since the accident.

“He has tried Alcoholics Anonymous in the past in Sydney. He has taken this seriously and engaged a psychologist and general practitioner and was thankful no one was injured.

“He has not had the urge to drink since this happened and is doing this for himself.

“His vehicle, worth $12,500 was written off and an insurance company is wanting $1000 for the trailer.”

Mr Moore’s Honda Jazz was severely damaged, it was written off. The hatchback is worth $12,500.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he recognised the lengths he was taking but had to keep the community safe.

He was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.