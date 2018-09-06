Jobs up for grabs for Christmas

Retailers are looking for Christmas staff early this year. Picture: Richard Walker

RETAILERS are punting on a Santa rally for the sector with job posts for casual and part time workers on website Indeed more than double that of last year.

And job seekers are also getting in early with search activity up 20 per cent in August compared with last year.

"While it is still too early to declare a bumper Christmas recruitment season, early signs are very impressive. Job postings are tracking well and competition for positions is heating up,'' Indeed economist Callam Pickering said.

Queensland was showing a particularly strong result.

"As a share of total job postings, Christmas jobs in Queensland are tracking around 50 per cent higher than the national average,'' Mr Pickering said.

"Queensland has a higher concentration of Christmas jobs than most other states, this is likely because Queensland is a tourist hotspot and so the summer period is particularly hectic for many businesses."

Seek.com.au also has about 260 casual and part time holiday jobs on its website.

He said the jump had to be treated with caution because it might simply be that businesses are advertising earlier than in previous years.

"Many businesses begin hiring in August and the number of job opportunities typically peaks either in September or early October,'' he said.

"Those who believe they can wait until November or December to find a Christmas job should think again.

"Not only do the number of job opportunities fall rapidly in November and December, but last year businesses finalised their Christmas rosters much earlier than in previous years. Job seekers who procrastinate may be too late.''

Australian Retailers Association's Russell Zimmerman said there was an obvious lift in demand for workers for the season when many retailers make about 60 per cent of their annual profit.

He said he had noticed the huge number of jobs coming on to web sites.

"It's fair to say retailers are currently working on minimal staff levels because of the costs of hiring,'' he said.

The number of opportunities are likely to continue to grow until late September or early October.