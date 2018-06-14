Menu
Bundaberg Target retail
Bundaberg Target retail Crystal Jones
News

Retail giant's future in Gympie revealed

JOSH PRESTON
by
14th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
Subscriber only

TARGET Australia remains tight-lipped about the exact future of its regional stores in Gympie and all over the country, but insist it's "business as usual” right now.

Following Wesfarmers' confirmation it would cut its number of stores nationwide to achieve a 20 per cent overall reduction over the next five years, concern for its future in Gympie was quashed - at least for the short term.

"It is business as usual for Target, and all stakeholders will be communicated with well in advance of any planned change to Target's store network,” a spokesperson said.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with the communities where we operate and remain committed to providing our customers fashion that excites and quality that endures.

"As always, and with great respect, our team members will be communicated with first if there are any planned changes to our stores.”

Target Gympie relaunch on March 11, 2016. The cake.
Target Gympie relaunch on March 11, 2016. The cake. Contributed

Wesfarmers department stores chief executive Guy Russo previously said staff at closing Target stores could potentially be moved to other Wesfarmers' brands Kmart or Officeworks, but admitted it may not be possible in smaller regional areas like Gympie.

"Where it's a little sadder is when it's in the country town and there is no other retailer,” he said.

Community members expressed support for a potential K-Mart store in Gympie as recently as last June, but those hopes were quickly dashed.

Management at Target Gympie declined to comment on the situation.

big business gympie region kmart australia retail chain retail sector target target australia wesfarmers
Gympie Times

