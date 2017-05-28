Results of the Gympie Show Heritage Art competition

HERITAGE ART
Adult Section:
Meaghan Shelton "Ghost Mothers” 1 , Sherrie Rowan "Top Hat” 2, Jaine Jackson "The 'Golden' Times of Gympie 3.
Highly commended: Tess Stewart "Gympie Gold Miners”, K Johnston "Gympie - Past, Present and Future”, Kerrie Atkins "Helping Hands”.
Youth Section (under-18):
Sophie Roff "Clock Tower Collage” 1, Teal Burraston "Golden Trains” 2, Sarah Lynch "The Royal Snow Globe” 3.
Highly commended: Keesha Tomkins "Vattenfall”, Drew Sjodin-Wall "Decaying Gympie”, Brook Daniels "Goldtown Gympie”.
Child (under-12):
Mia Brown "Untitled” 1, Imogen Otswald "Panning for Gold” 2, Georgia Meaker "Goldhouse” 3.
Highly commended: Madeline Hill "Finding Gold”, Jorja Campbell "Fun Fireworks of Gympie Show”, Rebecca Dean "Untitled”, Ellie Jones "Life of Mothar Mountain Rock Pools”, Saylor Swan "Anzac Day”, Sienna Pearson "Birthday Fun”, Keenan Sheridan "Untitled”, Marley Chandler "The Duck Pond”, Jack Richardson "Beautiful Mary River”, Nate Kelly "Nate Kelly”.