Results from the cookery section at the Gympie Show

Donna Jones | 27th May 2017 6:00 PM
CLASSY: Delma Morrison took out the Champion Decorated Cake section at this year's Gympie Show.
CLASSY: Delma Morrison took out the Champion Decorated Cake section at this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

COOKERY

Decorated Cakes

4007/1 Highly Commended: Morrison, Delma

Adult - Champion Decorated Exhibit: Morrison, Delma

Class 4000 Special Occasion Cake - must include inscription: 1 Morrison, Delma, 2 Morrison, Delma.

Class 4001 Novelty Cake - Cut Or Moulded To Shape: 1 Keillor, Allison.

Class 4002 Decorated Contemporary/Modern Cake: 1 Davis, Bree.

Class 4004 Decorated Cake "Novice”: 1 Hubbard, Jade, 2 Mackay, Sally, 3 Davis, Bree.

Class 4005 4 Cup Cakes - Celebrating 150 Years Of Gympie: 1 McGee, Vicki, 2 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4006 Wedding Cake - Single To Two Tiers: 1 Monteath, Janice.

Class 4007 3 Iceland Poppies - with any greenery in own container/vase: 1 Long, Anne, 2 Andrews, Fay, 3 Long, Anne.

4009/1 Highly Commended: Bright Tayla

4009/2 Highly Commended: Rayner Gemma

4009/3 Highly Commended: Stephani Bianca

4009/4 Highly Commended: Ward-Wrigley Felicity

4009/5 Highly Commended: Young Zachary

4009/6 Highly Commended: Carter Julia

4010/1 Highly Commended: Duncan Tia-Maree

4010/2 Highly Commended: Corbett Paige

4010/3 Highly Commended: Lingard Taj

Class 4009 Floral Cake - 16 to 18 Years: 1 Millers, Courtney, 2 Harding, Erin, 3 Moore, Holly.

Class 4010 Novelty Cake - 16 To 18 Years: 1 Griffin, Isabell, 2 Hubbard, Jade, 3 Holt, Britney.

4012/1 Highly Commended: Granshaw Mackenzie

Junior - Special Prize - Best Decorated Cake 4009 - 4012: Jorgensen, Samuel

Class 4011 Decorated Cake - Under 13 Years: 1 Stevens, Aaliyah, 2 Jorgensen, Lucy, 3 Ford, Laura, 3 Carty, Ashlee.

Class 4012 Decorated Cake - 13 To 15 Years: 1 Jorgensen, Samuel, 2 Hartig, Juliette, 3 Hartig, Juliette.

Fruit Cakes & Puddings

Iris Wolski Memorial Trophy: Lloyd-jones, Peter

Class 4013 Rich Plum Pudding Boiled In Cloth: 1 Lloyd-Jones, Peter.

Class 4014 Steamed Rich Plum Pudding - Made With Butter: 1 Lloyd-Jones, Peter, 2 Gruar, Narelle, 3 McGee, Vicki.

Class 4015 Rich Dark Fruit Cake - 250gm mixture baked in 20cm square tin: 1 Lloyd-Jones, Peter, 2 Lloyd-Jones, Peter, 3 Wyatt, Sandra.

Class 4016 Light Fruit Cake: 1 Mooney, Kim, 2 Weller, Jonathan.

Class 4017 Boiled Fruit Cake (Baked in Oven): 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Mooney, Kim, 3 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 4018 Pumpkin Fruit Cake: 2 Keillor, Allison, 3 Wyatt, Sandra.

Class 4019 Sultana Cake made with butter (340gm fruit): 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Smit, Aliesha.

Cakes, Tarts, Biscuits & Scones

Best Exhibit Trophy - Gluten Free 4027, 4028, 4029: Mooney, Kim

Most Points Trophy - Classes 4053 to 4056: Hall, Betty

Champion Exhibit Trophy - Classes 4013 to 4052: Myers, Thelma

Special Award For Most Entries In Classes 4013 - 4056: Mackay, Sally

Special Award For Most Points In Classes 4013 - 4056: Myers, Thelma

Most Points 4013 - 4056 Runner Up: Hall, Betty

Class 4020 Date Loaf made with butter. Baked in bar tin: 1 King, Katherine, 2 Haylock, Sharon, 3 Hall, Betty.

Class 4021 Macadamia Marmalade Slice - 6 slices 5cm square: 1 Smit, Aliesha, 2 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 4022 Butter Sponge made with butter & joined with jam. Top un-iced: 2 Weller, Jonathan.

Class 4023 Kentish Cake: 1 Wyatt, Sandra.

Class 4024 Chocolate Ring Cake - Iced On Top Only: 1 Green, Louise.

Class 4025 Orange Bar Cake - Iced On Top Only: 1 Wyatt, Sandra, 3 School, Theebine State.

Class 4026 Peach Blossom Cake: 1 Wyatt, Sandra, 2 Weller, Jonathan, 3 Maryterese Chatfield.

Class 4027 Gluten Free Cake: 1 White, Brenda, 2 Haylock, Sharon, 3 Mooney, Kim.

Class 4028 Gluten Free Slice: 1 Mooney, Kim, 2 White, Brenda, 3 Weller, Jonathan.

Class 4029 Gluten Free Biscuits: 1 Mackay, Sally, 2 White, Brenda, 3 Mooney, Kim.

Class 4030 Plate Of Six Lamingtons - 4cm Square: 1 Haylock, Sharon.

Class 4031 Novice Competition - Packet Cake: 1 Curtis, Emma.

Class 4032 Six Patty Cakes Iced - no patty cups to be used: 1 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4033 Carrot Cake (Own Combination): 1 McGee, Vicki, 2 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4034 Marble Cake Brown, Pink & White - to be iced on top only: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Mackay, Sally, 3 Wyatt, Sandra.

Class 4035 Simplicity Cake: 1 Hall, Betty.

Class 4036 Cinnamon Tea Cake - Round Tin: 1 Knox, Melissa, 2 Davis, Sarah, 3 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4037 Any Cake Not Mentioned In Schedule: 1 Wyatt, Sandra, 2 Hall, Betty.

Class 4038 Covered Apple Tart - maximum size 23cm foil plate only: 1 McGee, Vicki, 2 McGee, Vicki.

Class 4039 Novelty Class - Savoury Or Sweet: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Hewitt, Shannen, 3 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4040 Six Jam Tarts (Short Pastry): 1 Weller, Jonathan.

Class 4041 Plate Of Shortbread - not biscuits, cut into 8 wedges: 1 Long, Anne, 2 Keillor, Allison, 3 Long, Anne.

Class 4042 Anzac Biscuits - Plate Of 6: 1 Hewitt, Shannen, 2 Groves, Georgia, 3 Hatch, Reg.

Class 4043 Collection Of Biscuits - 3 distinct varieties, 3 of each variety: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Edwards, Annabel, 3 Ross, Michelle.

Class 4044 6 Biscuits Joined With Icing: 1 Mackay, Sally, 2 Ross, Michelle, 3 Maryterese Chatfield.

Class 4045 Ginger Slice - Plate Of 6 - cut into 5cm squares: 1 Smit, Aliesha.

Class 4046 Plate Of 6 Baked Slice - cut into 5cm squares: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Mackay, Sally, 3 Green, Louise.

Class 4047 Plate Of 6 Jam Drops: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Green, Louise, 3 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4048 Plate Of 6 Pikelets: 1 McGee, Vicki.

Class 4049 Damper: 1 Hall, Betty, 2 Ross, Michelle.

Class 4050 Plate Of 4 Muffins - no paper muffin cups: 1 Wyatt, Sandra, 2 Mackay, Sally, 3 Keillor, Allison.

Class 4051 Men Only - 4 Muffins - can be packet mix (any variety): 1 Tramacchi, Trevor, 2 Rose, Doug, 3 Blackwood, Bradley.

Class 4052 Men Only - Damper: 1 McIntyre, Jim, 2 Groves, Peter, 3 Hargreaves, Brad.

Class 4053 6 Plain Round Scones - Not Joined: 1 Hall, Betty, 2 King, Katherine, 3 Edwards, Annabel.

Class 4054 6 Round Sultana Scones - Not Joined: 1 Hall, Betty.

Class 4055 6 Round Pumpkin Scones - Not Joined: 1 Hall, Betty, 2 Weller, Jonathan.

Class 4056 Any Other Plate of 6 Scones - name type on entry ticket: 1 Hall, Betty,

Jams and Jellies

Class 4057 Rosella Jam: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Diaz-Petersen, Cc, 3 Myers, Thelma.

Class 4058 Tomato Jam: 1 Myers, Thelma, 2 Dinneen, Jill.

Class 4061 Plum Jam: 1 Dinneen, Jill.

Class 4062 Pineapple Jam: 1 Diaz-Petersen, Cc, 2 Dinneen, Jill,

Class 4063 Strawberry Jam: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Diaz-Petersen, Cc,

Class 4064 Any Jam Not Mentioned: 1 McGee, Vicki, 2 Dinneen, Jill, 3 Diaz-Petersen, Cc.

Class 4066 Any Other Jelly: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Diaz-Petersen, Cc, 3 Diaz-Petersen, Cc.

Class 4067 Lemon Butter: 1 Dinneen, Jill.

Class 4068 Any Other Butter: 1 Dinneen, Jill.

Class 4069 Cumquat Marmalade: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Mahon Rosemary, 3 King, Brian.

Class 4070 Grapefruit Marmalade: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 King, Brian.

Class 4071 Three Fruit Marmalade: 1 King, Brian.

Class 4072 Sweet Orange Marmalade: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Diaz-Petersen, Cc, 3 King, Brian.

Class 4073 Any Other Marmalade: 1 Dinneen, Jill, 2 Weller, Jonathan, 3 Diaz-Petersen, Cc.

Most Points - In Classes 4057 - 4081: Dinneen, Jill

Special Award - Most Entries In Classes 4057 - 4081: Diaz-Petersen, Cc

Class 4074 Mustard Pickles: 1 Diaz-Petersen, Cc.

Class 4075 Any Other Pickles: 1 Diaz-Petersen, Cc, 2 Mahlstedt, Nancy, 3 Mahlstedt, Nancy.

Class 4076 Mango Chutney: 2 Haylock, Sharon, 3 King, Brian.

Class 4077 Any Other Chutney: 1 Keillor, Allison, 2 King, Brian, 3 Palmer, Lauren.

Class 4078 Tomato Relish: 1 Mahon, Rosemary, 2 Sekman Talisha, 3 Myers, Thelma.

Class 4079 Any Other Relish: 1 King, Brian, 2 Cairns, Gabby, 3 Diaz-Petersen, Cc.

Class 4080 Tomato Sauce: 1 Mahlstedt, Nancy,

Sweets

Most Points In The Sweets Section: McIntyre, Audrey

Special Award - Most Entries in Classes 4082 - 4093: Perry, Maureen

Class 4082 Plate - Pink & White Coconut Ice (No Copha): 1 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4083 Plate - French Jelly: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4084 Plate - Marshmallows: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4085 Plate - Chocolate Fudge: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Smit, Aliesha, 3 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4086 Best Decorated Cake Pop - own choice (6 pops only, stand supplied): 1 Mackay, Sally.

Class 4087 Best Box of Assorted Chocolates - at least 20 chocolates: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Hubbard, Jade.

Class 4088 Plate - Rocky Road- 10cm Block: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4089 Plate - Russian Caramel: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Long, Anne, 3 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4090 Plate - Ginger Creams: 1 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4091 Plate - Ginger Fudge: 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Perry, Maureen.

Class 4092 Plate - Any Other Sweets - Must Be Named: 1 Perry, Maureen, 2 McIntyre, Audrey.

Class 4093 Plate - Mixed Sweets - no less than six (6): 1 McIntyre, Audrey, 2 Perry, Maureen, 3 Perry, Maureen,

Junior Section

4097/1 Highly Commended: Charlize Bush

4098/1 Highly Commended: Chloe Turner

4098/2 Highly Commended: Caitlin Prior

4100/1 Highly Commended: Sewell, Shaqira

4101/1 Highly Commended: Sam Sinclair

4104/1 Highly Commended: Alyx Peters

4104/2 Highly Commended: Rebecca McKee

4105/1 Highly Commended: Edwards, Annabel

4105/2 Highly Commended: Roberts Braiden

4105/3 Highly Commended: Tran Lisa

4108/1 Highly Commended: Lane Struckel

4115/1 Highly Commended: Hargreaves, Abby

4115/2 Highly Commended: Clapson Eadie

4116/1 Highly Commended: Amelia Stevens

4116/2 Highly Commended: Hailee O'Hanlaon

4116/3 Highly Commended: Tayla Cockburn

4117/1 Highly Commended: Gemma Lee

4117/2 Highly Commended: Lily Griffin

Best In Classes 4118 & 4119: Edwards, Corey

Class 4094 Boiled Fruit Cake - plain on top, no nuts: 1 Mooney, Holly, 2 Humphris, Hannah, 3 Ferguson, Zara.

Class 4095 Chocolate Cake - bar shaped, iced on top only: 1 Edwards, Annabel, 2 Sonia Meeuwsen, 3 Madeleine McCaul.

Class 4096 Any Cake Not Mentioned.: 1 Cortney Elliott, 2 Cheyanne Lehman, 3 Edwards, Annabel, 3 Courtney Gurr.

Class 4097 Four Jam Tartlets: 1 Ebony Reen, 2 Charli Grattidge, 3 Lucy Butcher.

Class 4098 Four Jam Drops: 1 Georgia Corry, 2 Baker, Russel, 3 Nathan Smith.

Class 4099 Four Round Scones - Not Joined: 1 Cheyenne Lehman, 2 Emily - Jane Davy, 3 Jacinta Olsen.

Class 4100 Packet Cake - Any Brand - Any Variety: 1 Granshaw Mackenzie, 2 Choveaux Max, 3 Weller, Emily.

Class 4101 Lemon Butter: 1 Alicia Biggs, 2 Sophie Roff, 3 Jade Ysebrand.

Class 4102 Apricot Jam: 1 Ebonnie Marashall, 2 Jake Stiefler - Lee, 3 Desiree Jordon.

Class 4103 Sauces: 1 Alex Benstead, 2 Drew Sjodin-Wall, 3 Granshaw Mackenzie.

Class 4104 Four ANZAC Biscuits: 1 Sonia Meeuwsen, 2 Wort Madison, 3 Sonia Meeuwsen.

Class 4105 Four Peanut Biscuits: 1 Haman Bella, 2 Hill-Cox Kristle-lee, 3 Brady Khloe.

Class 4106 Four Biscuits Joined With Icing: 1 Edwards, Annabel, 2 Georgia Corry, 3 Baker, Emily, 3 Baker, Charlotte.

Class 4107 Plate Of Four Baked Melt & Mix Slice - Iced - 5cm squares: 1 Alana Belford, 3 Laura Rooks.

Class 4108 Plate Four Health Slice - 5cm squares: 1 Annabelle Horne, 2 Reece Jordon, 3 Elijah Allen.

Class 4110 Six Pieces Of Coconut Ice - 3cm squares: 1 Meaker, Georgia.

Class 4112 Six Pieces Marshmallow - 3cm squares: 1 Niemand, Antionette.

Class 4113 Six Cake Pops Decorated - Theme '150' years of Gympie: 1 Casey Armstrong.

Class 4114 Plate Of 10 Assorted Chocolates: 1 Edwards, Annabel.

Class 4115 Four Patty Cakes Decorated - 10 Years And Under: 1 Clapson Taya, 2 Richie, Maci, 3 Hargreaves, Riley, 3 Edwards, Annabel.

Class 4116 Four Patty Cakes Decorated - Over 10 Years: 1 Chouveaux Sophie, 2 Tannar Jenkins, 2 Cody Johnson, 3 Kearna Becker.

Class 4117 Four Decorated Arrowroot Biscuits - 10 Years And Under: 1 Edwards, Corey, 2 Marissa Smith, 3 Baker, Charlotte.

Class 4118 4 Gingerbread Biscuits Decorated - 10 Years And Under: 1 Edwards, Corey, 2 Ritchie, Alexa, 3 Edwards, Annabel

Encouragement Award Over 10 Years Of Age: Brittany Cook

Encouragement Award Under 10 Years: Sewell, Reed

Special Award - Most Entries In Classes 4094 - 4122: Edwards, Annabel

Most Points In All Junior Classes: Edwards, Annabel

Runner Up In All Junior Classes: Sarah Spiers

Class 4120 Butter Cake - Iced On Top Only: 1 Sarah Spiers, 2 Angelique Ganter, 3 Groves, Daisy.

Class 4121 Patty Cakes - Iced - 4 Only: 1 Sarah Spiers, 2 Hargreaves, Mackenzie.

Class 4122 Packet Mix Pikelets - 4 Only: 1 Sewell, Reed, 2 Mahayla Warren.

Topics:  cookery gympie show 2017 results winners

Results from the cookery section at the Gympie Show

Check out all the results from the cookery section of the 2017 Gympie Show.

