ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 10: Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns a shot to Madison Keys of USA during the first round of the 2019 Fed Cup at U.S. Cellular Center on February 09, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. Barty won 6-4, 6-1. Grant Halverson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty gives Australia edge in US Fed Cup clash

11th Feb 2019 8:00 AM

Ashleigh Barty has defeated America's Madison Keys in straight sets to put Australia up 2-1 in the Fed Cup world group first round clash in Asheville, North Carolina.

Australia need one victory in Sunday's remaining two rubbers for the upset win over the US and move into the world group semi-finals against Belarus in April. Barty overcame a shaky start to steamroll Keys 6-4 6-1.

World No.13 Barty lost her first two service games to trail 0-3 in the first set, but was able to grind her way back and dominate 17th ranked Keys. Australia and the US have shaken up their line-ups for the final singles rubber.

Queensland's Kimberly Birrell was scheduled to play Sofia Kenin, but after both lost their opening singles matches on Saturday it will be Australia's Daria Gavrilova against Danielle Collins.

Madison Keys’ loss to Ash Barty gave Australia the edge. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
If Gavrilova loses, the tie will be decided in the final doubles rubber. Barty and Gavrilova are scheduled to play Nicole Melichar and Collins, but the teams could change the doubles players after the Gavrilova-Collins clash.

