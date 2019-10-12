RESULTS ARE IN: Gympie's best barista 'honoured' to win

The friendly crew at The Decks on Mary are ( from left) Tiffany Koren, Libby Spring, Anne-Marie Pike, Talia Fallon, Jacinta Avery, Rhianna Pigram, Raj Kumari, Alidiya Averillo, Klarhys Gear and Raj Begeda.

The friendly crew at The Decks on Mary are ( from left) Tiffany Koren, Libby Spring, Anne-Marie Pike, Talia Fallon, Jacinta Avery, Rhianna Pigram, Raj Kumari, Alidiya Averillo, Klarhys Gear and Raj Begeda. Donna Jones

SHE had to ward off a late challenge, but The Decks on Mary's Jacinta Avery has officially been crowned Gympie's favourite barista, according to the region's coffee lovers.

Competition was fierce from the moment online nominations through The Gympie Times came rolling in, with more than 130 Facebook comments required to narrow down the top 15 baristas in the region before the final polls opened.

Despite opening up a considerable lead early in the piece, Ms Avery had to hold on to win the overall vote as late numbers surged for the runner up, Emma from the Coffee Barn Cafe.

20 per cent of the vote was enough to give Ms Avery the title, but she held just four votes more than her counterpart by the time polls closed at midday.

Emma claimed a place on the podium with 17 per cent of the votes, way ahead of Soma Soma's John O'Brien in third with 9 per cent.

Bec Paterson of D'Cafe (8 per cent) came in fourth, and Vince and Lisa Cronin of the It's Coffee Time mobile (6 per cent) rounded out the top five.

Chuffed with her winning result, Ms Avery said she was especially thankful to her customers and colleagues at The Decks.

"It (the result) assures me that I do my job properly, I'm truly honoured,” she said.

"I couldn't have done this without our amazing regulars at The Decks on Mary.”

