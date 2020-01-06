RESULTS: 18 golfers battle it out in Gympie Stableford competition

GOLFERS: Andrew Warden, Max Blackburn and Jeanne Price competed in the Stableford competition at the Gunabul Par 3 Golf Course on Saturday. Photos: Troy Jegers

GOLF: 18 golfers competed in the Stableford competition at the Gunabul Golf Course on Saturday with Steve Grant on 44 points claiming the win over Fred King on 43 points.

The Neal’s Family Meats Pin Shot winners were:

A Grade Brett Groundwater, B Grade 5th N/A, 15th Steve Grant and the meat tray winner was Jeanne Price.

Bill Nolan and Steve Grant at the Gunabul Par 3 golf course on Saturday. Photo: Troy Jegers

The New Year’s Purse will take place on Saturday and is set to be the first big competition for the year.

Owner Peter Snelling said it has been a much quieter week than usual attributing the school holidays.

“We have a lot of families who are playing golf with their children which is great to see,” Snelling said.

Rob Lumsden and Brett Groundwater at the Gunabul Par 3 Golf Course. Photo: Troy Jegers

“They like to get away from their computers and have a walk around the course. It’s lovely out there and it’s great exercise.

“It’s a game where you can play individually.”

Every Tuesday and Saturday’s are competition days starting from 8am.

“Any player with a golflink handicap can play in these competitions,” Snelling said.

In last Thursday’s social competition, Darryl Swan won the (front nine) competition, followed by Steve Grant (back nine) and the Accuracy Drive sponsored by Moya Valley Poultry was Steve Grant.

Indy, Kyrena and Zeekriel White at the Gunabul Par 3 Golf Course. Photo: Troy Jegers

For more information on playing golf at the Gunabul Golf Course, please phone the clubhouse on 5483 7676.

The Gunabul 18 hole Par 3 is perfect for your next game.