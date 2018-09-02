Result of the auction on Kandanga Hotel

The new Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneers hammer this morning.

THE iconic Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneer's hammer this morning.

The property was passed it at $1.7M but agent John Greensill of Nai Harcourts Noosa said there was plenty of post auction interest and is confident a settlement will be made within the next 48 hours.

The current owners rebuilt the pub after it burnt to the ground in December 2015 and the new pub had its official opening last July.

Zoom in on the photo below to read a page of The Gympie Times with a history of the pub from when it opened in 1914 until June 2015.