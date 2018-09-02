Menu
The new Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneers hammer this morning.
News

Result of the auction on Kandanga Hotel

by Donna Jones
2nd Sep 2018 1:04 PM

THE iconic Kandanga Hotel went under the auctioneer's hammer this morning.

The property was passed it at $1.7M but agent John Greensill of Nai Harcourts Noosa said there was plenty of post auction interest and is confident a settlement will be made within the next 48 hours.

The current owners rebuilt the pub after it burnt to the ground in December 2015 and the new pub had its official opening last July.

Read more about the current owner's decision to put the property on the market here.

http://www.gympietimes.com.au/news/beloved-gympie-region-pub-is-up-for-sale/3481264/

Read about the tenacity of locals to keep their pub open here:

http://www.gympietimes.com.au/news/makeshift-pub-with-no-tears/2892875/

Zoom in on the photo below to read a page of The Gympie Times with a history of the pub from when it opened in 1914 until June 2015.

The history of Kandanga Hotel as printed in The Gympie Times on June 9, 2015.
