RESULT: Find out where you can get Gympie's best burger

GOOD LOOKING FEED: Jackson Burgess looks ready to tuck into his steak burger at Johnny Dees in Gympie. DONNA JONES

AN AMERICAN style seems to be all the rage in Gympie, at least according to the results of the people's choice burger joint in the region.

A callout placed on The Gympie Times' Facebook page asked followers to have their say on which local vendor stood out from the rest, and the Johnny Dees burger, wings, ribs and sports bar on River Rd tallied 17 of the 81 total nominations to claim top spot.

Johnny Dees Owner/Manager Leon Raucci, who bought the popular dine-in and take-away restaurant "about 18 months ago”, said hearing community support "meant a lot”.

"We're family owned and operated, and we try to source as much product as we can locally, so it's nice to hear positive feedback from the locals about what we're doing,” Mr Raucci said.

"We're trying to get some more seating to cater for larger numbers, because we're a pretty popular destination, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when we get larger groups in for gatherings and birthdays.

"There'll be groups of 30 people here sometimes, young and old.”

Boasting a selection of carefully crafted flavour combinations that go through months of refining before they make it to a customer's plate, Johnny Dees' most popular sellers include the steak burger (pictured) and the 'Texan', as well as the 'New York' chicken burger and the 'Virginia' option for vegan and vegetarian diners.

Mr Raucci said a fully licensed bar and regular sport screenings added further elements to the restaurant's appeal.

"I'll spend a couple of months tasting a new burger to trial it and change it around before it gets approved for the menu,” he said.

"The key to our food is freshness, size, and variety in flavour combinations.

"People enjoy being able to have a beer or cocktail with their meal or a drink while they wait for their take-away.

"The goal is to create more of a family atmosphere. We've got our own style in the restaurant with music and sport for people to enjoy.”

Craft Punk Espresso (8 votes) and Beauty and the Beard Eats and Events (6) were voted in second and third spot respectively.