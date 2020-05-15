Restrictions to ease around region

Gympie’s youth hub skate park is reopening as restrictions caused by the pandemic continue to loosen.

PARKS, playgrounds and skate bowls across the region will be reopened tomorrow as the region continues its march back to a more normal world.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig has welcomed the State Government’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

“This weekend council … will open our parks, playgrounds and skate parks across the region,” Mr Hartwig said.

However, he urged people to continue to respect social and physical distancing guidelines to limit future outbreaks of the disease, which caused chaos as it ripped across the world.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says distancing rules still needed to be adhered to in public.

“My understanding is that a maximum of 10 people are allowed to use a playground or outdoor play space at any one time,” he said.

“Our region, the state and the nation still have a long way to go before we are out of the woods and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However I have every faith the residents of our region will be responsible in this regard.”

Customer service centres and other facilities will hopefully be returning across the next few weeks.

Customer contact points will now be fitted with Perspex to ensure the safety of staff and residents.

Libraries’ doors will also be thrown open to the public again from Monday May 25.

Mr Hartwig said some restrictions will still apply.

Children will again be able to enjoy the youth precinct from tomorrow.

“In line with Stage 1 of the Queensland Government Roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limits on the number of customers in our libraries.

“To keep our staff and the community safe, we will be following social distancing and hygiene guidelines at all of our libraries.

“We are also introducing a new click and collect service at our libraries.“

Click and collect is a free service where you can reserve books online or contact your local library and organise a time to collect your items.

“At Gympie Library, a maximum of 10 customers will be able to browse for 15 minutes and collect their library reservations.

The Gympie library will re-open on Monday May 25, with restrictions.

Access to computers and the Makerspace area will still be closed but Wi-Fi will be available outside the building.

Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach, Imbil, Kilkivan and Goomeri Libraries will have a maximum of five customers at their libraries.

Return chutes will be open to return all library materials.

“We encourage you to collect library materials but ask you to visit on your own, rather than in family or friendship groups, to keep numbers down and adhere to the new State rules,” he said.

The council is looking at ways to further support the community by working with other councils, and State and Federal experts to identify pathways towards prosperity for the region.

“For example, we are working with the state department for Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning to run workshops and forums on how to tender for government work (this is important as TMR are about to go to market for Section D Upgrade to Bruce Highway).

“We are also advocating for funding at federal and state levels for our shovel-ready projects, and maintaining our links with local industry and Chambers of Commerce,” he said.

“The COVID-19 situation has been challenging for our entire community.

“And we don’t want to undo all of our hard work.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their efforts not only on behalf of council, but from me personally.”