Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

A decision on whether to lift the 10-person limit on southeast Queensland homes and restrictions at aged care facilities could be made as early as this Thursday.

It comes as Queensland continues to record no new cases of community transmission, with health officials revealing today that September 10 was the last day there was a case thought to be infectious in the community.

A two week period of no new community transmission had previously been set as the time frame for when the aged care restrictions would be reviewed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed this morning that Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would be considering the aged care restrictions this week.

"Thursday would be 14 days after the last case thought to be infectious in the community," he said.

"So that's an appropriate review point."

It is understood that if a decision is made, visitors would be allowed to return to aged care, hospital and disability accommodation services once again.

A decision on whether to lift the ten person limit for homes in a number of southeast Queensland council areas is also expected to be made on Thursday, if no further cases of community transmission are recorded.

The Courier-Mail understands if the gathering restrictions for homes are lifted in those areas, then the new cap for gatherings would be 30 people - in line with the rest of the state.

The aged care restrictions and ten person limit for homes currently apply to the Brisbane, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Redland, Scenic Rim and Somerset local government regions.

Restrictions for aged care homes on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs were wound back last week.

It is understood if a decision is made to lift the restrictions, it would happen some time after Thursday.