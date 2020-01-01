Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Devastated owners have arrived to find their restaurant almost destroyed after an explosive fire overnight that police believe may be the result of arson.
Crime

Restaurant explodes into flames in suspected arson

by Isabella Magee
1st Jan 2020 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE restaurant has sustained significant damage after it exploded into flames in a suspected arson attack overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived about 3.30am to find the restaurant Andana and Co on Riding Road, Balmoral, well alight.

Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
Fire investigators inside the gutted restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew
One of the owners of Andana and Co arrives to inspect the damage. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It has sustained significant damage in the fire.

A crime scene has been established and authorities are investigating.

The restaurant was closed over Christmas and planned to reopen on Friday, according to a Facebook post.

 

Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by arson. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew
Evidence is collected from the fire scene. Picture: Annette Dew

 

An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew
An explosion was heard before flames engulfed the restaurant. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Anyone with any information which may be able assist police is urged to come forward.

arson crime fire police restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: What is causing smoke in parts of the region

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: What is causing smoke in parts of the region

        News Areas affected by the smoke include Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach, as well as parts of Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

        • 1st Jan 2020 1:17 PM
        Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        premium_icon Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        Rodeo All the action from the 2019 Goomeri New Year’s Eve Rodeo.

        First bub of 2020 born minutes after mum’s waters broke

        premium_icon First bub of 2020 born minutes after mum’s waters broke

        News Born at 5.20am today, the Gympie region’s first baby of the year and the decade...

        Rattler’s bad news won’t be swept under the rug

        premium_icon Rattler’s bad news won’t be swept under the rug

        News Any suggestion bad PR hurts the train overlooks the fact its return was paid for...