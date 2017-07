MISSING: One of the five gold and red chairs taken from the Woolooga restaurant under refurbishment last Thursday.

RESIDENTS in the region have been asked to keep their eyes peeled for pieces of furniture stolen from Woolooga restaurant currently under refurbishment.

It's believed a metal table base, three timber square table tops and five gold chairs with gold and red trim were taken from the store on Thomas St between 4pm and 7.45pm last Thursday.

One of three timber table tops taken from the Woolooga restaurant last Thursday. Contributed

If you have information for police, please get into with contact Policelink on 131 444.