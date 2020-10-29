Rest in peace Ash. We will remember you

Ash Birt will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ash.

NINE years ago, Gympie brothers Dale, then 25, and Ashley Birt, 22, were on deployment in Afghanistan in a secured green zone when an Afghan National Army soldier turned an automatic weapon on Australian soldiers participating in a weekly parade.

Corporal Ashley Birt, a well-respected soldier described as a good-hearted larrikin by those closest to him, was one of three Australian soldiers killed.

Today marks the ninth anniversary of Ash’s death.

The Modern Soldier social media community has marked the anniversary with this moving post:

“Today our thoughts are with the family and friends of Corporal Ashley Birt, Lance Corporal Luke Gavin and Captain Bryce Duffy, who lost their lives in a green-on-blue at Patrol Base Sorkh Bed, in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, on 29 October 2011.

Ash Birt, Luke Gavin and Bryce Duffy lost their lives in a green on blue at Patrol Base Sorkh Bed in Afghanistan on October 29, 2011. May they rest in peace.

“A combined force of Afghans and Australians had just completed the morning parade when an ANA soldier opened fire on the Australians with his automatic weapon.

“According to an official inquiry Captain Duffy and Corporal Birt were dead on arrival at the Tarin Kowt medical facility while Lance-Corporal Gavin died following surgery.

“An ISAF interpreter was also killed, while seven other Australians, one ANA member and two other interpreters were wounded. The rogue Afghan was shot and killed.

“Rest in peace diggers. We will remember you.”