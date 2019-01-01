Resort management could be your next step

GETAWAY: An investment or a job, the choice is yours.

GETAWAY: An investment or a job, the choice is yours. Arthur Gorrie

IT COULD be an investment or it could be a job.

The choice is yours if you buy the management rights to one of Rainbow Beach's most prominently located and attractive accommodation businesses - Michelle and Heatley Gilmore's Rainbow Getaway Resort in Double Island Drive, Rainbow Beach.

Either way it is an opportunity and a location you might find hard to miss.

Double Island Dve is the first turn on the right as you enter Rainbow Beach township on Rainbow Beach Rd and the Rainbow Getaway Resort, with 29 holiday apartments (and gymnasium and pool) is right on the corner.

There is also the unit set aside for the on-site manager, which could be you if you want a job.

For those interested more in an investment, the existing managers are happy to stay on.

All up, the accommodation amounts to 10 each of the resort's one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Mr Gilmore said the business had been organised in a systematic way, making management mostly a nine-to-five proposition, "but the managers are on call for emergencies.”

"You do have to have a real estate letting licence (a two-day course) and if you like Rainbow Beach, it would be a really good business,” he said.

"People come back to us because they enjoy their stay and Rainbow Beach is a growing destination for both domestic and international visitors.

"We're starting to get a lot of business from our international agents and that helps keep us busy during the quieter periods.

"We've got other business interests and we want to do some travelling.

"It's a family business for the past 14 years,” he said of the resort's history. "Dad had it for 11 years,” he said.