Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNABLE TO DOWNLOAD: The Australian Government's new voluntary coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe. (Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour)
UNABLE TO DOWNLOAD: The Australian Government's new voluntary coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe. (Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour)
Health

Residents told they can’t download COVIDSafe app

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
4th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS eager to lift coronavirus restrictions by downloading the COVIDSafe app are being told they're unable to help.

More than four million Australians have started using the coronavirus tracing app, in hopes of more restrictions being lifted.

Mundubbera man Michael Tulley, 50, has been told by the Federal Government's technical support he cannot download the app.

"I've been told the app only works on Android 6.0 or better," Mr Tully said.

"Anyone with a phone that is three or four years old cannot participate with the app."

According the FAQ on the COVIDSafe government website, the application will only work on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or higher.

For iOS, you will need either iOS10 or higher, or an iPhone 5S or higher.

Mr Tulley, who has diabetes, just wants to do the right thing by his community by taking part in the tracing app.

He says he and several others have encountered this problem, saying their phones that are only a few years old can't participate.

"I've got nothing to hide, and it's meant to help open up the country internally," he said.

"I need to play my role, and at the moment I'm being told I can't."

Even with millions of people downloading the app, it's come to light that states and territories do not have access yet to coronavirus data.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said to the national broadcaster there had been a delay in the access to data being made available despite the huge number of Aussies signing up.

"This (app) has been implemented very quickly," he said.

"What we're doing is making sure that the operations are going to work appropriately and safely, but also (making) sure that the people in the contact-tracing facilities in the states and territories are trained on how to use the app, and how to use it appropriately."

covidsafe app federal government north burnett coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: Countdown on until dining out decision

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Countdown on until dining out decision

        News GYMPIE restaurant and cafe owners, along with their staff and frustrated customers are hoping for good news, possibly on Friday, about the chances of a return to...

        The Gympie diagnosis that's dropping during COVD-19

        premium_icon The Gympie diagnosis that's dropping during COVD-19

        News Flu season: why the region’s flu cases have dropped

        Five times Gympie burglar before the court

        premium_icon Five times Gympie burglar before the court

        News A MAN already in prison added to his jail time when he pleaded guilty in Gympie...

        20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

        premium_icon 20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

        News After six weeks of lockdown a bit of freedom is finally here. And here is exactly...