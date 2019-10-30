Residents shoot down Gympie’s ‘boring town’ label

A skate at Skateland - just one of many thing to do in the region, say residents who don't agree that "there's nothing to do in Gympie".

A skate at Skateland - just one of many thing to do in the region, say residents who don't agree that "there's nothing to do in Gympie".

IF YOU’RE twiddling your thumbs around Gympie, then you haven’t opened your eyes according to readers who passionately vocalised their opinions about the state of Gympie’s sleepy image.

A Gympie Chamber of Commerce opinion piece, calling out those who say “there’s nothing to do in Gympie” as a “load of bull”, garnered much support on The Gympie Times Facebook page.

From varied club opportunities, paid activities and spectacular natural attractions, the majority of people commenting delighted in listing the numerous ways people could keep occupied in the region.

“Gympie has heaps of things to do,” Shane Jacka said.

“Mountain biking, shooting at the small bore rifle club, kayaking, fishing, bush walking, abseiling, rock climbing, gold panning, 4wding, camping, swimming, photography, horse riding, flying, RC and hobby clubs, skateboarding, dancing (and) heaps of sports.”

He added visits to the art gallery, cinemas, music concerts, the Mary Valley Rattler, pubs and parks to the list.

Dan Davie said the number of things to do was not an issue, but time to fit them all in:

“I live in Gympie and my family and I never seem to have enough time to do everything and we are always busy - great town.”

Jock Anthony Campbell said those sprouting about the lack of fun, were showing poor judgment.

“I lived in a town with less than 500 people as a kid and we always had something to do. Ride our bikes, fishing, camping and swimming in river we did not destroy things or rob people.

“Today people seem to want everything given to them and are not willing to make the effort to do anything to change their life.”

There were a few who were not swayed by the argument though.

Lisa Woodsy thought money was an object stopping families from enjoying the area.



“How many families have the money to go on the Rattler, or go buy bikes so they can go to the Victory Trails, or take their brood to the skating rink?”, she said.

“A lot of families don’t have the spare money to do all those things, so what free things are there to do in Gympie if there is so much?”

Alicia MacGregor agreed:



“This is more like a retirement town as there’s nothing in this town for my boys...there may be things to do in this town with kids but that involves paying for everything and that’s hard when you’re not on a working income.”

Here’s what else Gympie readers had to say:

Jasmine Elizabeth Michalowitz:

“I grew up in Amamoor and didn’t often go into town. I ALWAYS, had something to do. And I can tell you right now, there is probably 100x more things to do in Gympie right now, then there was in Amamoor when I was a kid.

Blaise Burton:

Heaps to do but you do feel a bit trapped with it being a smaller town and also having to travel 1hr to modern civilisation... Gympie is in the 80s time warp and zinc radio is to ‘thank’ for that. Easy and enjoyable place to live but glad I moved away.

Sherida Keenan:

There is NOTHING to do on Sundays unless you are interested in Sport.Not Me.

No venues with Music. Very few Cafes open. Then try on a Public Holiday..! FFS the whole place is closed. It isn’t just the young ones.

Taylor Banks:

Back in my day we went OUTSIDE and drank from the HOSE ,,,,,

Keava Lucas:

We enjoy the skate park, victory trails, road craft, the river, Mothar Mountain rock pools, museums, walking tracks, library activities, dining activities

Vanessa Maree:

There is heaps to do here, the problem is everyone expects everything to be free. My kids and I never seem to have an issue finding things to do🤷🏼‍♀️

Jake McGowan:

Depends on the kids hobbies. Kids these days are dependent on technology and are addicted thanks to parents shoving an ipad in their face from the time they could murmur a single sound as a pacifier.

There is plenty to do. Go fishing along the river, go build cubbies in the bush, go hike the mother mountain trails and creek, explore. Get the kids outdoors so they have an understanding of how beautiful it can be. No phone screen or computer screen can match the outdoors. I say this as I sit here typing on my phone screen 😂

But there is plenty to do. Plenty of little clubs to join for weekend ventures, the cinema, the new games arcade, the new walking tracks around town, Rainbow Beach isn’t far and neither is Tin Can or Noosa.

Australian Army Cadets Gympie:

The problem is that nothing is ever advertised!

Greg Alexander:

There was nothing to do in Gympie when I was a kid and I’m pretty certain there’s still nothing to do.

Evelyn Bonnick:

Plenty to do. people need to stop expecting everyone to organise things for them. I do think we need a good tourist information centre so that new to town and tourists can find out what is on.

Alicia MacGregor:

This is more like a retirement town as there’s nothing in this town for my boys, don’t tell me that there’s heaps to do in this town with kids coz there’s not, yea there may b things to do in this town with kids but that involves paying for everything n that’s hard when ur not on a working income.

Dan Davie:

I live in Gympie and my family and I never seem to have enough time to do everything and we are always busy great town.

Lisa Woodsy:

Oh if there was so much to do in Gympie why are the kids down the skate park getting into mischief and doing whatever else they do, or gangs of kids walking the streets cause there’s so much for them to do without money, hmmmm, oh how many families have the money to go on the rattler, or go buy bikes so they can go to the victory trails, or take their brood to the skating rink, oh not to forget about the bowling alley, now the arcade in Mary Street, a lot of families don’t have the spare money to do all those things, so what free things are there to do in Gympie if there is so much.

Jock Anthony Campbell:

I lived in a town with less than 500 people as a kid and we always had something to do. Ride our bikes, fishing, camping and swimming in river we did not destroy things or rob people. Today people seem to want everything given to them and are not willing to make the effort to do anything to change their life, way to easy to blame others and whine about there being nothing to do.

Shane Jacka:

MTN biking, Shooting at the small bore rifle club, kayaking, fishing, bush walking, abseiling, rock climbing, gold panning, 4wding, camping, swimming, cinemas, art gallery, photography and photography club, horse riding, flying, music concerts, pubs, RC and hobby clubs, the Rattler, skateboarding, dancing, Parks and BBQ s, heaps of sports...Gympie has heaps of things to do..above are just some of them.