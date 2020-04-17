Residents’ nightmare: The hoons are winning

THE hoons are winning at Tamaree as they terrorise residents and defy the law with burnouts and ferocious driving at all times of day and night.

And they seem to know the driving time from Channon St to their suburb means police will not get there in time to catch them, angry and frightened residents said yesterday.

One said he was now installing security video cameras to catch them in the act.

And he said the problem was not confined to his suburb. He had seen Youtube video of hooning on the Mary Valley Link Rd and other locations.

In Tamaree Rd, one homeowner said the problem had worsened alarmingly since Good Friday, the start of Australia’s most locked down Easter ever.

Gympie Times reporter Arthur Gorrie sees the evidence of dangerous driving on Tamaree Rd.

“Donuts and speeding,” she said. “They’re bored and they scream by and they go so fast.

“People ride horses and bicycles and I’m scared of someone getting hurt,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

“And I can’t sleep through the noise,” she said.

“Since the isolation laws have been imposed it has been a nightmare living at Tamaree,” she said.

“Day and night we have hoons speeding on local roads, leaving their unimpressive tyre doughnuts at various intersections.

“I thought we were only allowed to leave home for legitimate reasons, so what heading does hooning come under?

“Covert speed cameras are greatly needed in this area.”

Not far away in Garowme Rd, Nathan Evans was too angry to be scared.

An unofficial security camera installed on Garowme Rd to gather evidence.

“It’s been going on for years,” he said.

He said his last complaint to police had led them to charge him with dangerous driving because he provided them with dashcam video, showing a stolen and unregistered car sliding sideways into the front of his stationary car.

He said his past may have caught up with him.

“I lost my licence for nine months for dangerous driving, because the police said I shouldn’t have been in the middle of the road and my car was still moving, which it wasn’t,” he said.

“I was a hoon myself and I was jailed in 2009 for repeat offence disqualified driving.

“But I learned my lesson. I’ve got two kids now and a good job and I don’t want anyone getting hurt,” he said.

But hooning was only part of the problem in nearby Cloey Rd.

“People are dumping rubbish here, someone lit a fire and nearly burned the area out and it seems to be a drug drop-off point.

“But they know they can be gone before the police get here.”