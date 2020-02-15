Menu
Is this Gympie's worst road?
News

Residents ‘need to be aware’ of unmaintained roads: Council

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council have emphasised residents “need to be aware” of whether they live on unmaintained roads following the latest round of backlash on the matter.

Heavy rainfall around the region over the past week prompted The Gympie Times to survey online readers on which local roads were the worst, focused mainly on fresh potholes caused by the inclement weather.

READ MORE: Is this Gympie’s worst road?

Curra Estate Rd, Scrubby Creek Rd, Jerry Creek Rd at Langshaw, Upper Eel Creek Rd and Mooloo Rd were among the under fire council-maintained roads, while the Department of Transport and Main Roads-controlled Eel Creek Bridge also attracted criticism.

Tatnell Rd at North Deep Creek, the site of a homemade video which attracted shocked responses for depicting a wildly uneven dirt path, was one of two unmaintained roads under the spotlight – along with Turnbull Rd at Corella.

The video’s author could be heard lamenting the difficulties of accessing the road for ambulances and similar heavy vehicles.

A council spokesman said it was the “responsibility of the residents on the road to drive to conditions and carry out maintenance as needed”.

“Where dangerous or unsafe conditions on unmaintained roads are identified, residents are asked to contact Council via 1300 307 800. In this situation, Council will install signage or barricades. Council does not carry out repairs on unmaintained roads,” the spokesman said.

“Council policy provides for a subsidy to residents who wish to upgrade an unmaintained road to Council standard. In this instance residents are required to cover fifty per cent of the cost. This would then allow the road to become a Council maintained road and Council would take on ongoing maintenance.

“Residents can contact council on 1300 307 800 for more information on unmaintained road subsidies.”

The spokesman said a road’s condition and the number of vehicles driving on that road were the “primary modes of determination” behind council intervention.

gympie council news gympie news gympie regional council gympie's worst roads
Gympie Times

