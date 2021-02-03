Residents in rock and hard place over quarry

Save Noosa Hinterland's Sarah Keating, Noosa Council liaison officer Ian Williams and Jann Bonsall of the Kin Kin Community Group look forward to a possible planning court legal challenge.

Save Noosa Hinterland's Sarah Keating, Noosa Council liaison officer Ian Williams and Jann Bonsall of the Kin Kin Community Group look forward to a possible planning court legal challenge.

After a decade of opposing the Kin Kin quarry, local community representative Jann Bonsall concedes stopping the extractive operations on her doorstep may be out of the question.

However, the Kin Kin Community Group leader hopes locals can help Noosa Council gather enough evidence to stem the flow of hundreds of truck movements to and from the Sheppersons Lane quarry.

Quarry truck battle headed to court

Residents plea to stop the quarry trucks

The council is enlisting the support of fed-up hinterland residents to help launch proposed legal action against Cordwell Resources, the operators of the Kin Kin Quarry.

"We know that it may not end up with the ultimate aim that we would have as a community, like no quarry, but anything is better than we've got at the moment," Ms Bonsall said.

"So if we can bring it back to a normal level we'll be happy campers.

Residents stage a peaceful protest outside Noosa Council Chambers opposing the number of trucks travelling to Kin Kin Quarry.

"The proposed legal action against the current operator warrants the full support of the community. Huge trucks on narrow roads just don't work," she said.

Mayor Clare Stewart said residents' input via a 30-question survey to be reviewed by council's Brisbane-based barrister as part of a possible Planning and Environment Court challenge would be pivotal.

"The residents are best placed to describe the environment, noise impacts and other amenity issues which relate directly to the quarry's truck movements," Cr Stewart said.

This united approach comes after council issued a further $27,000 in infringement notices to operator Cordwell for alleged breaches of the quarry management plan relating to truck movements.

Ms Stewart said this takes the total notices issued to $80,000 in four months.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton has written to the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and relevant state government departments demanding further action for the safety of residents.

"This issue is a priority for all of us and we are awaiting the engineer assessments of the haul route and timber bridges by Transport and Main Roads," Ms Bolton said.

Cordwell has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.