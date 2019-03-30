Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCK FIND: A South Burnett resident made a shock discovery at his local dump.
SHOCK FIND: A South Burnett resident made a shock discovery at his local dump. David Nielsen
Pets & Animals

Resident's horror find at dump

Claudia Williams
by
29th Mar 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 30th Mar 2019 6:22 AM

WHEN Peter Notley was dropping rubbish at the Memerambi dump this morning, he was horrified to find a dog.

As the owner of three dogs himself, Mr Notely couldn't imagine leaving a pet at the dump, but that is what he suspects happened.

When he was driving into the Memerambi Transfer Station he said he saw a middle-aged woman driving a van who hid her face from him when he waved.

He thinks she was responsible for dumping the dog at 7am.

"It is a very disgusting thing to happen, it is animal cruelty," Mr Notely said.

He suspects the black dog was a kelpie mix due to its white chest and speckled-white body.

Mr Notely couldn't retrieve the dog himself, so he returned to the Memerambi Transfer Station with his partner who settled the dog, climbed inside the container and helped it out.

The dog then followed them home, but when they offered it water and food it slipped the chain and ran away.

"I hope someone knows who it is and someone finds the dog," Mr Notely said.

Mr Notely has not reported the matter to police.

abandoned animals abandoned pets animal cruelty dog dumped dump editors picks memerambi south burnett
South Burnett

Top Stories

    ‘Gun porn’ taking over Instagram

    ‘Gun porn’ taking over Instagram

    Crime A RECORD 39,773 people were killed by guns in the US in 2017. But these are the “twisted psychopaths” trying to make weapons sexy.

    • 30th Mar 2019 7:04 AM
    Property expert says Gympie one of state's strongest markets

    premium_icon Property expert says Gympie one of state's strongest markets

    News 'Gympie attracts people from other parts of the country.'

    How Gympie house prices are growing more than Brisbane, GC

    premium_icon How Gympie house prices are growing more than Brisbane, GC

    News Mixed bag to take away from the REIQ's latest market monitor.

    Ex-Gympie One Nation MP outs Hanson on conspiracy theory

    premium_icon Ex-Gympie One Nation MP outs Hanson on conspiracy theory

    News Conspiracy theory: 'Pauline's believed it all along'