Jodie O'Grady of Wolvi
Resident’s fury over vicious dogs running off-leash at Wolvi

Maddie Manwaring , maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
23rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
WOLVI residents are at their wits end as “vicious” dogs roam free, despite several warnings from Gympie Regional Council.

Jodie O’Grady said dogs were running off-leash and unsupervised in the afternoons and late at night.

Ms O’Grady said residents were concerned for the safety of themselves, their pets and livestock as the dogs could be vicious.

“We are all farming country here – across the road has horses and cattle, and there’s a school up the road,” Ms O’Grady said.

Jodie O'Grady of Wolvi

“We don’t want livestock killed, we don’t want a child hurt, we don’t want somebody in a car having to slam on their brakes and injure themselves because of these dogs that get let out.”

Ms O’Grady and her partner Rob Summers said they had made several complaints to the Gympie Regional Council, who they said had investigated the issue.

Ms O’Grady said the council told her they would be conducting morning and afternoon patrols of the area which she had not seen yet.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the council took the matter seriously and investigated all sightings of roaming domestic dogs as they were frequently linked to attacks.

“The Ranger team is committed to reducing dog attacks as far as possible, to promote a safe community environment for all ratepayers and residents,” the spokeswoman said.

“Council’s Lands Protection team offers advice to private landowners in relation to wild dog issues and will work with affected landowners to identify a solution which may include baiting, trapping and shooting.”

Ms O’Grady said it was happening more often, as she suspected people were spending more time at home because of COVID-19.

“If we can do the right thing and have our dogs registered and locked away where they’re supposed to be, why can’t (everyone)?” Ms O’Grady said. “What else are we supposed to do?”

